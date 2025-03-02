Star Wars Striptease 'The Empire Strips Back' Coming To Vegas For May The Fourth

It's about time a Star Wars striptease took its talents to Las Vegas for the unofficial Star Wars Day holiday, also known as "May the Fourth." Other than the time that Karin Hart whipped out a lightsaber to celebrate the holiday, it's never made a lot of sense to me.

The golf influencer's performance, almost two years ago now, had me doing some digging into the origins of the made-up holiday. I snapped my suspenders that day and found out where the "May the Fourth" supposedly came from.

It turns out back in 1979 that the London Evening News had welcomed Britain's new prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, with a "May the 4th Be With You" headline. Star Wars nerds then ran with it, and now it pops up every year.

At least this year, those in Vegas will have a reason to celebrate it. That's because, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody will premiere on May 4 at the Rio.

The show promises "a one-of-a-kind evening full of comedy, allure, and sci-fi, dropping the saga’s most iconic characters into the world of burlesque." In other words, sexy Stormtroopers and C-3PO in sequins, as the LVRJ puts it.

This Star Wars striptease is a May the Fourth performance that makes a lot of sense

While its arrival in Las Vegas for the May the Fourth festivities is new, The Empire Strips Back is not. The show was conceived in 2011 by Russall S. Beattie and has played in dozens of North American cities.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it is currently being performed or on sale in Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Houston and San Diego. There's also a version set to open in London alongside the new show in Las Vegas.

Scantily clad parody strip numbers are exactly what this "holiday" needed. Now don’t get me wrong, I'm not claiming this is a reason to go all in on Star Wars Day. It's not. But there could be worse ways to spend the day on May 4.