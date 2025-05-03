Stacy Keibler Slips Into A Bikini & Parties Her Ass Off In Cabo On Girls' Trip, Kay Adams at The Derby & MEAT!

Screencaps Mother's Day gift buying guide

Guys, remember, next Sunday is Mother's Day. Instead of rushing around like an idiot, let me help you by sharing what I bought for Mrs. Screencaps.

Hori Hori knife Short handle shovel

I'm telling you, Mrs. Screencaps went nuts over the Hori Hori. It's like she's in some Marvel movie when she busts out that weapon. In fact, she might say it's the best thing I've bought her in years.

Remember when emailers called me crazy for having Wendy's on my ‘5 Franchises That Will Be Out of Business in 10 Years’ List?

Yes, the 10-year prediction was bold and Wendy's won't be out of business in 10 years, but I would like a little credit for being ahead of comedian Tim Dillon on this one.

Screencaps old timers will remember how I said the local Wendy's around here are all run by ex-cons and fentanyl addicts. All joking aside, one day Wendy's went from these little old ladies serving food to scabby dudes who are working under prison release programs.

I know what I was seeing with my own eyes: Wendy's was self-destructing.

Now others are starting to see it and the numbers are starting to show it.

Now for the financials. "Wendy's no longer expects sales to grow this year," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. And don't forget the news back in November when Wendy's announced it was closing 140 stores.

My list of chains that will be out of business in 10 years:

This is what I wrote in November 2024.

Bob Evans Wendy's (it's a controversial pick; I understand; I just never see anyone there these days) P.F. Chang's TGIFridays (yes, I understand the chain is holding on by a thread, but I need a winning pick in case the Wendy's pick turns into a loser) Denny's (basing this on the price of breakfast; the Walmart of the Breakfast world will eventually lose to Waffle House, which isn't exactly cheap either)

By the way, Subway announced Friday that it will be closing 600 locations. Google Gemini says there are "over 20,400" Subways in the United States.

And while we're at it, even McDonald's is struggling. Why? Has to be pricing. The chain reported Friday that poor people are spending less money at the golden arches. I'm no economist, but that seems to be an issue.

Do people still build friendships at work or is it cutthroat in the office where you stay friendly, but everyone is a potential enemy?

Let's hear from readers on the the state of the office in 2025. Again, I haven't worked in an office since March 2011 when I worked in the newspaper world. Since then, I've worked inside an office approximately 45 days out of 14 years.

— It sounds like Rick has an awesome boss who wants his team to have a great relationship outside of work:

Been reading you for a minute now and just wanted to comment on the "work friend" topic. I've been with the same company for approximately 17 years.

For the last 8, my boss has a yearly get together at his place. 3-day bender with fireworks or demo derbys. I usually have co workers, retired Military pals, over to the house every weekend.

As for the afterwork beers, we have bi-weekly " safety meetings " at one of the local bars.

Thanks for all you do. This community is bad ass.

— Wes in Texas reports:

Saw your question about having friends in the workplace and thought I'd chime in. I've worked in higher education since 2011. College athletics up until 2022 before transitioning to the academic side working for one of our colleges.

When I worked in athletics, those people were my best friends. You spend so much time together working events that you almost have to be friends. There was a lot of cutting up during the 8-5 and we'd often hang out outside the office too, whether it was playing tennis, trivia nights, or watching games.

Now on the academic side, married and with children, workplace friendships are less prevalent. I don't hang out with anyone from the office in my new role and most close friendships come from church and family.

Almost all of my athletics friends have also moved on to other jobs too. Office interaction and social media following are about as far as it goes in my current role. In exchange for the workplace friendships, I get a far less stressful job than working in college athletics.

— Mark T. in Florida tells me:

There are no more friends at work these days; those days are behind us. Colleagues will now E-mail from three cubicles away instead of stopping by and leaning over the cube for face to face discussion.

I'm all in on a Brandon C. Michigan roadie for your team. I did this once with my 12U back in the day traveling across county lines into Hillsborough from Pinellas to play a team one of my IT tech guys coached (we both had our own sons playing). It did get some pushback from one or two of my parents since it wasn't a "sanctioned league game" and we were the ones that traveled so be prepared for that. That said, make it happen......

— Mike in Wisconsin emails:

I have the definition of an office job. Cubicles lined up back to back. I work with 6 other people in the office and we joke around and conversate everyday. I have been to their weddings and we golf together all the time. We also gamble on all kinds of sports weekly. We all have each others phone numbers and have drinks together as well as play video games online almost every weekend. Ages range from 25-48 and we have every race covered as well. I couldn’t imagine spending minimum of 40 hours a week with the same people and not getting to know them.

Well, well, well…look what we have developing in Washington state high school athletics

Washington state athletics officials INSIST this is not a "transfer portal" like what you see in college sports. If you have to INSIST it's not a transfer portal, it's a transfer portal.

— Tim R. checks in with this nugget:

You will have to read this but in a nutshell Washington State is allowing "One Transfer" for an athlete during their high school career ..It will cost them 40 percent of the season's varsity games in the year that they transfer...Football has a 10 game season, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball have 20 game seasons. So a player misses 4 football games and 8 games in a 20-game season ....The article says it's not a transfer portal but it is...I am sure Oregon will adopt the same transfer rules....

https://www.kxly.com/sports/not-a-transfer-portal-wiaa-sets-new-rules-for-high-school-athletes-in-washington/article_11458214-788b-446e-8602-0f5df6d7a9f4.html

Kinsey:

I've written over and over about where we're heading with high school sports. Clubs will eventually kill high school sports like travel clubs have killed rec leagues. Travel ball killed Little League — save the emails, I don't want to hear that your Little League is fine, it is only because you let the travel ball kids come in and play which makes your Little League look good — and eventually the travel clubs will kill high school sports.

Why?

Because publicly-funded schools will not be able to compete financially with what clubs will throw at the top talent. Once the clubs steal the top talent away from high school baseball teams in the spring, FOMO will trickle down and you'll have parents freaking out that they're being left behind.

Save this post and re-read it five years from now.

Screencaps readers continue to react to Costco selling a $999 chicken coop to TikTok suburban moms who want to go into farming behind their 3,300 sq. ft. brand-new white barnhouse with black trim

— Anonymous in Texas says:

Joe, I've had a good chuckle about the ridiculously overpriced chicken coops. That story reminds me of my dad and uncle. My story takes place back in 2021. Bad news needs to be gotten out of the way before the funny part. That was the year my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is he found a great doctor in Wichita Falls more recently and is doing better. In fact, he just turned 95 last month.

Back in 2021, the only specialists in our area of rural Texas were in Abilene and I took my dad to all his appointments there. He would drive to Stamford, Texas to leave his car in the parking lot at the Tractor Supply store and I would meet him there to drive us to Abilene in mine. By the way, Stamford used to have this really great, old-timey Pizza Hut there.

I think someone sent you a photo of it years ago when that was a topic. It closed last year and moved to a new location. On this particular day, my uncle accompanied my dad for the road trip and when I got to the Tractor Supply parking lot to pick them up, they were standing in front of the chicken coops outside. To say they were flabbergasted at the price is an understatement. The prices back then were $300-600 and, with inflation, would probably be similarly priced to the Costco one today.

We needed to get on the road, so I told the president and vice president of The Old Farts Club to get in my car, let's go. For the next 40 minutes, I got to hear all about their childhood during the Great Depression. It was a hard life of struggle and deprivation, but they laughed and laughed about the good times. I'm not so sure that you and I would think that a "rat killin" out in the barn would be a good time, but this event was apparently regarded as fun, especially when another brother had a rat run up his pants leg, leading to mayhem and hilarity.

Back then, their farm didn't have a coop. The chickens lived in the barn with all the other stock, the milk cow, etc. They were marveling about why someone would need a coop? I said that not everyone has a barn nowadays. They why can't they just build a coop? I said people don't build things as much as they used to anymore and this led to conversations about the downfall of western civilization. After the bad news appointment, we went to eat Mexican food at this great family-owned place in Abilene called Casa Herrera.

The two old farts ordered chicken-fried steak while I ordered the Tampico platter. I told them that I wondered about people that order chicken-fried steak at a Mexican place and that it might be a threat to the downfall of our civilization. They sheepishly grinned and said they didn't want their wives to know that they were going off their low-cholesterol diet.

Long story and it's a little bit about a chicken coop, but more like a way for me to tell the younger Screencappers to talk to your parents and grandparents about the past. Get the bad news and the funny stories. You'll be glad you did, I promise. Thanks, Joe.

Razor Clam digging Copalis Beach Washington state

— Mike T. and Cindy T. say it's legal to drive vehicles out to go clam digging:

You can still get a paper ticket at these college baseball parks

— Jim T. in San Diego caught a game on Friday. This is DII Point Loma Nazarene University. Yes, that is the Pacific Ocean in the outfield:

But, wait, Jim T. wasn't done. He made it a doubleheader by heading over to watch San Diego State take on New Mexico. Not a bad Friday at all:

####################

That is it on a rainy, nasty Saturday morning when I need to get a bunch of outside work done. It's not happening today. The birds aren't even chirping. They're hunkered down.

Still, it's the weekend, and we're going to make the best of it. Let's go have a great Kentucky Derby day. Good luck finding a mudder who can run in this weather. It's going to be a soaker.

Take care.

