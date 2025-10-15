Stacy Keibler Celebrates Her 46th Birthday With A Content Dump, Cornball Sherrone Moore Memes & Daly Cig Card

Plus: What happens when Cam Skattebo sees a fresh piece of drywall?

Casinos without live dealers suck & Vegas is heading down a dangerous slippery slope

I spent two nights at the Hyatt connected to Aqueduct Racetrack for the Ryder Cup trip and let me tell you, the attached casino might've been one of the most depressing atmospheres I've ever experienced in my life.

The place had ZERO live dealer games. In fact, outside of bartenders, there were very few employees. That's the point, right? Right.

Instead, there were the AI-generated blackjack dealers on a screen with big cans encouraging you to blow money on video blackjack.

I'd rather have an angry little Asian chick taking my money than some bot on a screen. I'm out, guys.

I still have this vision in my head from the nights spent in downtown Las Vegas in the early 2000s of Binion's with the low ceilings, the dealers with the clickers to tell cocktail waitresses who needed a drink and $5 table minimums. I remember the energy. I remember the characters. I remember the guy pushing massive stacks of chips into betting circles and the guy winning while completely hammered off his ass.

It felt like being in a movie betting in those places.

Those days are gone only to be replaced by a feeling of misery.

Maybe it's for the best. Three weeks ago, I couldn't wait to get out of that racetrack casino.

I want to start a new segment around here that I'm calling, 'That’s Clearly AI!'

You guys are sending me dozens and dozens of clearly AI content, so why not lean into it and create a recurring segment where we show the best of the best of this ridiculousness.

Did Bob Ross ever face Mister Rogers in the squared circle? Absolutely NOT, but there are maniacs out there telling AI to make this content.

Is it amusing? Absolutely. I'm a content guy.

Based on emails and social media posts, you guys are all about this content right now and that means I need to be on my game.

Hence, "That's Clearly AI®"

Send in the best videos you've seen.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

Has a coach ever won the Super Bowl wearing Capri pants?

— LA Don writes:

Hey bud, hope all is well. As your resident LA Ram fan in Outkick, I wanted to contest one of your post today in SCRRENCAPS…



Our coach Sean McVay has worn capri pants for years, and won a SB. So this post is misleading.



(I for one think it’s weird when grown men wears these things. Long shorts or Short pants… it’s the argument that never dies).

Kinsey:

Being the Big J that I am, and with access to the Getty Image library, I tracked down Sean McVay's ALLEGED Capri pants game, and I've determined it was November 24, 2024.

And based on further investigation, it appears McVay might not have been going for the full Capri look like McDaniel and Aaron Glenn.

Notice how hiked up McDaniel and Glenn have those pants. Notice how McVay's pants are fully covering his ankles in the second photo I've entered into evidence. It looks like the photo that LA Don is using as his evidence is just an incident where the joggers started riding up the calf on Sean. Can anyone show me proof that McVay was wearing capris in 2021-22?

I stand by my statement, no team has won the Super Bowl with a coach who wears capris.

Uh oh, this might be what's wrong with the Bills

How are you feeling, Bills fans? Has he lost the hunger? Is this a worst-case scenario?

Why hasn't Luke Fickell been fired yet?

— Kirk B. in Duluth asks:

Why hasn't Luke Fickell been Fired???

37 - 0 loss at home vs Iowa wasn't enough????

4 Game Losing Streak

Ohio St. & Oregon up next

Will the Badgers Get Shut Out

The Next Two Games

And If They Do Will They Be Shutout In 3 Games Over 100 Pts Total

Would it be worth betting on at Vegas Sportsbook

Kinsey:

Because OutKick's David Hookstead hasn't stepped up with the money to pay Fickell's buyout.

That's a joke.

We all know Hookstead has a few dollars because he lives in the Washington D.C. swamp, but he doesn't have the $25 million it would take to fire Fickell.

That's the reported buyout price at the end of this season.

Remember, there's the buyout and then there's the money it would take to hire the new coach.

We've gone over this a few times this fall — there are CFB programs that don't have the money to compete and fire coaches with massive contracts right now.

Wisconsin has a money issue. Bret Bielema has said that UW wasn't able to pay enough to assistants for him to be successful.

If a donor steps up to fire Fickell, he'll be fired. The schools are at the mercy of the mega-millionaires and billionaires who support their programs.

How do you handle a show or movie going woke?

— Phil in Florida shares his thoughts:

Good morning sir. I for some reason woke up after about 5 hours and couldn’t fall back to sleep this morning, luckily it’s my day off and all I have to do is go put gas in the car and watch my Bears probably lose later tonight.

Responding to when shows or movies suddenly go woke, I turn it off. I

can’t tell you how many times it’s happened. I’m sitting there enjoying something and then BOOM, it’s suddenly wearing black rimmed glasses and using preferred pronouns.

The problem is once they make that hard left down Woke Blvd, Sanity St is in the mirror and there is almost never a cul-de-sac to circle back. You have 2 choices, jump out of the car, or go down that road while the driver tells you that you're a bad person, and you’re wondering why these houses still have Biden Harris signs in the yard, if that 1 house is ever gonna mow its lawn again, and is that Green Bay Packers pride flag supposed to be funny.

I usually go to YouTube and watch videos of police pit maneuvers to restore whatever it is I just lost. Anyways I hope everyone has a great day! I’m gonna knock out my lone responsibility for the day as soon as I’m motivated enough, then take a nap, and wait for beer o’clock to roll around so I can say "Da Bears" for a possession or 2. Have a good one!

Does your Costco use beer to hide what's going on in the bakery? I found this odd behavior for Costco in Denver

— The Ts are traveling around the Rocky Mountains and made a stop in Denver where Mike sent me this beer display photo:

Kinsey:

I prefer to watch the workers make 6,000 muffins and cakes back there. Maybe they sell so much beer in Denver this was necessary. I've just never seen this from Costco before. Found it to be strange.

Halloween Costumes of 2025

This is a real costume that I saw at Spirit Halloween this week.

A view from Chiang Mai, Thailand

— Scott in Taiwan reports:

On vacation.

Was in Chiang Mai, Thailand over the weekend.

Went to a rooftop bar to watch the sunset and then went through the night market on the street below.

####################

And that is it on this Wednesday as it spits rain. I'm talking maybe one one-hundreth of an inch of precipitation. They're calling this one of the worst droughts for this area since 1988, which was a horrible year for farmers.

Anyway, let's get after it. Let's have a great day of life and get home to watch sports.

Take care.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :