Stacy Keibler Celebrates Earth Day In A Bikini Unlike Her The Annoying Mid-40s Hollywood Types

Thank god Stacy Keibler has never been sucked completely into the miserable vegan Hollywood elite Mother Earth vortex.

At 45, Stacy has made it to an age where flamed-out Hollywood elites typically turn to ayahuasca & the self-help of shamans. The mother of three might be hugging trees on Earth Day, but she made sure to dump out Instagram bikini content before getting to the earthy content.

Now, if Stacy started her Instagram photo gallery with the tree hugging photo, it would be troubling. That typically starts when Hollywood women are nearing 40 and looking for inner-peace. Stacy is 45. She might love nature, but she's still a content queen. She's still loyal to the game.

"Have you ever hugged a tree? Like really hugged one?⁣" the former NFL cheerleader turned WWE personality wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

⁣

"Years ago, if you told me I’d be the kind of person who hugs trees and means it—I would’ve laughed. ⁣

⁣

"But somewhere along the way, something shifted. On a trip to Peru, I connected with Pachamama—Mother Earth—in a way I never had before. I’ve always loved nature, but this was different. It was a felt connection. Deep, grounding, alive."

But, Joe, she's doing yoga and drinking that crap that the Hollywood elites drink so they fit in with fellow Hollywood elites

Guys, would you just trust me on this one. You guys run factories for a living. I track the behaviors of Hollywood elites while you're crunching financial numbers. While you're busy ripping a middle manager's ass, I'm researching what Jennifer Love Hewitt and Tiffani Amber Thiessen are up to.

This is Aaron Judge facing a mid-90s fastball.

I'm a pro at this.

Take a look at Keibler's content and then what Love Hewitt is putting out. Look at how dark and miserable J Love's world seems to be. She's eight months older than Keibler. Don't even get me started on Keibler vs. some weirdo like Alyssa Milano.

Guys, I want you to say a thank you to the content gods that Keibler isn't Milano, the slimeball travel ball money grubbing idiot. We could've lost one of the greats if Keibler went down either the yoga and weed path or the travel ball path. She has resisted both.

Yes, the tree-hugging thing caught your eye, but Keibler's bikini to earthy content ratio is why you have nothing to worry about.

Stacy is still on her A-game & is good to Mother Earth. In other words, the total package.