Spring Breaker Allegedly Bites A Man's Ear Off During Fight On Florida Beach

Let's head down to the Gulf of America where a spring breaker allegedly went Mike Tyson on a man during a St. Patrick's Day fight on Fort Myers Beach in Florida.

18-year-old Jack Turner was arrested by officers with the Lee County Sheriff's Office after they received a video of a fight from Monday between him and a man by the name of Juwan Black.

The video, according to Gulf Coast News, shows Turner biting Black's ear off as the two fight in the sand on the beach. Police say that Turner could be seen punching the victim in the back of the head while pressing his head into the sand.

Turner then, according to police, pulled the victim's head up and appeared to bite his ear. The bite caused "traumatic auricular amputation" of the victim's ear.

As if being an ear biter wasn’t enough, Turner is also accused of starting the fight by hurling racial slurs at the biter and hitting him from behind.

Black was taken to the hospital following the fight where he is recovering. He told Gulf Coast News that he is speaking with a specialist about his treatment options.

Police insist Fort Myers Beach is safe despite this ear-biting incident

It's a safe bet that Turner, who knew the victim prior to the fight, took off more than Tyson did of Evander Holyfield's ears back in 1997.

The ear biter was released from jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond. He's due back in court on April 21.

Given the nature of the alleged crimes, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

People shouldn’t fear an ear biter on the loose during spring break at Fort Myers Beach; Sheriff Carmine Marceno has it all under control.

"Sheriff Carmine Marceno has ZERO tolerance for violence of any kind! Fort Myers Beach will continue to remain safe for all visitors and residents of Lee County!," a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office of the incident reads.

"Additional deputies will be patrolling Fort Myers Beach to ensure the safety and security of everyone!"

There you go. Feel free to enjoy spring break at the beach. This was a one-time incident and ear biting in the sand will not be tolerated.