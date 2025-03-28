Spring Breakers Asked Basic History Questions, Humiliate Themselves With Terrible Answers: WATCH

Spring break is heavy on booze, but light on basic knowledge.

Spring break is a proud tradition for college students across America. They flood to warm spots of the country with access to beaches, crack open plenty of drinks, women break out their bikinis, people hit up clubs and bars, and it's a time to decompress from college.

It's a wild time, and it's also, apparently, a great way to end up on the internet for all the wrong reasons.

Spring breakers fail basic history questions.

Now, would I love to have a microphone and camera shoved in my face after popping the top on several Coors Banquets?

Probably not, but I'm still very confident I'd know basic American history, like who we fought in the Revolutionary War, who won the Civil War and 5th-grade level civics.

The same can't be said for some people who ended up being interviewed in a now-viral Liberty Hangout video.

Presented without further comment. Enjoy…..and also shake your head at the future of America.

If you want see what comedy looks like, check out some of the comments on the video below:

Everyone is making jokes, but this is legitimately scary.

No child left behind left all children behind. This is what equity breeds.

And this is exactly why we are closing down the Department of Education

It hurts me so much, just as an American, but even more so as a veteran, for these fools to know so little about our country. And even worse that they have no idea of how ignorant they are.

They’re not even wise enough to be embarrassed

Time to bring back Saturday morning "School House Rock"!!

Thankfully the Dept responsible for this lack of knowledge is being shut down.

The irony is, we always hear how "people with a college degree mainly vote for dems" as if that's some sort of mark of intelligence.

young black Americans who don't have a clue about the civil war is absolutely insane

We are doomed! No one had better complain about shutting down the Dept. of Edu.

There is no way I was this stupid when I was 20.

This country needs a new educational system.

Student loan forgiveness? Absolutely making a case for having to pay every penny back on their own and throw in some extra for apparently not learning anything useful.

When we lower the standards to accommodate those who do not apply themselves, this is the outcome.

THESE INDIVIDUALS ARE THE FUTURE OF THIS COUNTRY?! ... we are DOOMED.

these sorts of videos actually make me nauseous. physically ill. this is despicable

I remember when stupidity was embarrassing

Imagine being a parent and this being one of your kids. It would be beyond embarrassing. You should sue the colleges for your money back because it was clearly wasted.

My dad used to quiz me on trivia as a young kid just to make sure I was on top of my game. Furthermore, my high school had a trivia bowl every single Friday in history class, and while not everyone was a star, there's not a single kid in my class who wouldn't have aced these questions.

I guess times sure have changed since I was a kid, and that's clearly not a good thing. How can someone in college not know who won the Civil War? It's one of the most basic facts taught to young children in elementary school.

Call your children and make sure they're capable of answering questions a kid in third grade should understand. If not, they might end up getting cooked on the internet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.