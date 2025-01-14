Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Congratulated Brittany Mahomes On Birth Of Third Child With A String Bikini Photo

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. The couple used the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round bye in the playoffs to welcome a child.

It's the third child for the Mahomes family; their second girl. They named her Golden Raye to keep the metal name/nickname theme going with their kids and pets.

That's right, all the names are metallic. Their dogs are named Steel and Silver and their three kids are now named Sterling, "Bronze," and Golden.

But you're not here for the names of the kids or the pets. You're here for the congratulatory string bikini photo, because who doesn’t share those to congratulate a mom on the birth of their child?

It's the only way to effectively get the message across if you ask me. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit evidently agrees and took to Instagram to congratulate the mom of three.

"This hot mama just became a mother of THREE!," SI Swimsuit wrote. "Congratulations on your Golden girl @brittanylynne ✨. We are so excited to see your beautiful family grow. Enjoy every precious moment! ❤️"

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit might have changed the game with their congratulations to Brittany Mahomes

Boy, oh boy, if that's not an effective welcome mat for a newborn. Before your arrival, mom modeled bikinis in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Will she ever model bikinis again? One certainly hopes so, but just in case, there will always be this reminder. Let's not go too overboard here.

SI Swimsuit had good intentions with their congratulatory post to the first lady of the Chiefs. They weren’t trying to send any signals to a newborn.

I simply found the congratulatory string bikini post about the birth of a child hilarious. It's a fascinating way to pass along congratulations on the addition to one's family.

I'll be using it to congratulate anyone who has a child from now on, even if I have to photoshop them into a string bikini or simply put their head on Brittany's body.

This could end up changing the way we pass along congratulations to one another. It's about time. It's 2025, and I don’t see any flying cars. The congratulatory string bikini will have to do.

Congratulations to the Mahomes family.