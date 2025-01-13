Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce The Birth Of Their Third Child

Patrick Mahomes had an off-week from work, since the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the bye in the AFC playoffs. But that doesn’t mean that he and his wife, Brittany, had an uneventful few days.

Brittany posted a black and white picture of her holding a pair of teeny, tiny feet between her hands on Instagram. That’s because Sunday, she and Patrick welcomed their third child into the world, a baby girl named Golden Raye.

First of all, that’s an absolutely adorable and beautiful name, and it’s just fun to say too (go ahead, try it). Second, the name choice continues a theme with the names of her two siblings, who are Bronze (a boy) and Sterling (a girl). That’s honestly one of the coolest naming projects I’ve ever seen parents do.

Apparently, Mahomes was prioritizing getting the No. 1 seed in large part because of Golden’s impending arrival. After Kansas City clinched the one seed on Christmas Day with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers , he said that he wanted the top seed to be present for his kid’s birth.

"I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby," he told Netflix’s Stacey Dales. "We got the one seed."

I’m sure that having home-field advantage through the playoffs on their quest to earn their third-consecutive Super Bowl was a huge motivating factor. But it's good to see that he delivered on his promise. I’m sure Brittany greatly appreciated that.