Spokesperson Walks Back Claims NJ Governor Is Harboring An Illegal Immigrant In His House

With the Trump administration sticking to its promise of getting tough on illegal immigration, Democrats across the nation are trying to score progressive brownie points by announcing to the heavens that they will not cooperate with the federal government when it comes to enforcing immigration laws.

Well, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy decided to have them all hold his beer while he announced that not only would he not cooperate, he and his wife were letting an illegal immigrant stay at their home.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, Murphy was speaking to a progressive forum (you can't say the man doesn't know his audience) when he made the claim.

"I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to," Murphy said. "We said ‘You know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage, and good luck to the feds trying to come in and get her.’"

Of course, this didn't go unnoticed, with border czar Tom Homan saying during an appearance on Fox News' Hannity that it might be time for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pay Murphy a visit.

"If he’s knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title 8, United States Code 1324," Homan said.

Well, now Murphy and Co. are trying to walk it all back, according to The New York Post, with a spokesperson saying that "No one’s ever lived in the home" the way Murphy described, while NBC 10 Philadelphia reported that a spokesperson reported that no such offer to an illegal immigrant had ever been made.

So, at best, Murphy misspoke in spectacular fashion, or, at worst, he just flat-out lied.

If I had to guess, he got caught up in the moment during the interview with Blue Wave New Jersey at Montclair State University and was trying to score some progressive street cred by one-upping mayors of cities like Minneapolis and Chicago.

Well, that backfired in spectacular fashion, and now Murphy has a PR nightmare on his hands.

Hopefully, it was worth it…