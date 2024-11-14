Spirit Airlines Employees In Philly Take Customer Service To Another Level By Trading Insults

What a week for Spirit Airlines. The Walmart of the skies, as they're affectionately known here at OutKick, is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy.

That would be enough excitement for a more sophisticated airline. But this is Spirit and, on top of the bankruptcy reports, one of their planes took on gunfire while it was attempting to land in Haiti.

At least their customer service, even with everything going on, is the best you're going to find. That is if you consider employees trading insults with one another at the cutting edge of customer service.

A couple of employees trying to land an employee of the month plaque at the airport in Philadelphia didn’t care one bit about arguing with one another in front of a customer.

The customer had nothing better to do during the exchange than to hit the record button on their phone and take it all in. They weren’t being helped in a timely fashion anyway.

The next best thing is to make sure that you're entertained if you're not going to be checked in. At the beginning of the video it looks like the two employees are going to throw down.

We get a "bitch don't play with me" and a chest bump that knocks one of the employees down momentarily. Then pure magic happens and one of my favorite lines I've ever heard during an argument is said.

Spirit Airlines employees take customer service to another level

The aggressive chest bumper says, "Do not play with me, cause I'm not the one nor the two." Tell me how you're supposed to respond to that. I don’t have a clue how you bounce back from being hit with "I'm not the one nor the two."

Somehow, the employee on the receiving end of the line managed to do it. It's a moment that needs to be studied by the brightest minds on the planet. I'm not anywhere close to smart enough to figure it out.

The line gets dropped a couple more times, then she pulls out a "dirty bitch." This too isn’t enough to end the back-and-forth. The final insult, before the employee turns her attention back to the customer, is "Go suck another dirty d--k."

That, after an incredible minute of arguing in front of at least one customer, ends the video. This is the type of customer service you can expect while traveling with Spirit Airlines. I don’t know about you, but I believe it when she says she's "not the one nor the two."