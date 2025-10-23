Another Spinal Tap Movie Is Coming Next Year And This One Better Not Let Me Down Like The Last One Did

Don't let me down again, please...

Back in September, I eagerly walked into the first showing of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and I'm not going to lie, I was pretty let down.

The original 1984 classic is my favorite movie of all time, and this new one… well, it wasn't. It wasn't even the best movie I've seen this year or the funniest one I've seen in the last six months (that was Friendship).

So, I was surprised to see that after waiting my entire life for a sequel to the original, we're getting another Spinal Tap movie one year after the last.

Hopefully this one doesn't disappoint me like the last one did, and I've got to say, the idea has potential… but I said that about Spinal Tap II.

The new film is a concert film that will hit IMAX theaters next year, called Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale.

It is what it sounds like. The fictional-turned-real-life band's final show at, fittingly enough, Stonehenge.

According to Rolling Stone, this was shot in secret and will feature guest appearances by Eric Clapton, Josh Groban and Shania Twain, which is quite an eclectic list.

I'm not sure how to feel about this. On one hand, the scars of Spinal Tap II are still fresh. The low number of total laughs I got out of that movie was shocking, and I went in ready to love it.

But, on the other hand, the concert film that they did in 1992, when they played at the Royal Albert Hall, is great.

So… which is it going to be?

I think that there's a compelling case to be made that this upcoming movie probably should've been Spinal Tap II. A concert film or even a movie about the band looking for redemption at the real Stonehenge would have been better than what we got.

Whether it's good, okay, or garbage, I'll still be checking it out, and hopefully, this is a fitting sendoff after 40-plus years of Spinal Tap.