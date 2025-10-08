How a Hot Cup of Coffee Helped Rescue a Runaway Spider Monkey in South Carolina

I mean, it is tough to turn down free coffee...

I consider myself something of an amateur primatologist. I've never pet one, and I don't do much in the way of academic research. I just find them hilarious and really like the Planet of the Apes movies.

I'm sorry: films.

Still, despite my knowledge of the funniest outfits chimpanzees can wear (cargo shorts with a backward ballcap), I was unaware that some species of primate enjoy, or are at least intrigued by, a nice cup of joe.

Casey Hill, the town clerk of Eutawville, S.C., was lending a hand out at the Eutawville Crappie Classic and Fall Fest when she caught wind of some rumors that there was a spider monkey on he loose.

Now, I'm not sure how familiar you are with South Carolina… but that's not a common occurrence. Not unheard of; just uncommon.

So, according to The Post And Courier, Hill teamed up with Mayor Brandon Weatherford and his wife, Laura, and they headed to a restaurant called The Twist that was the site of the latest spider monkey sighting.

"Sure enough, she was hanging on the back of a vehicle by the barbershop," Hill said. She stopped traffic to protect the pet monkey, which she said was "hollering" and clearly scared.

But how to catch the monkey, which was still attached to a leash?

Hill happened to be drinking a coffee at the time, popped off the lid, and put the hot cup o' joe on the ground.

Sure enough, the spider monkey went in for a look, which allowed Hill to step on the leash.

Isn't it wild how much monkeys are like us? I don't think there's anything I turn down less than coffee. Even bad coffee in a car dealership waiting room is fine with me, especially if it's free.

Monkeys are the same way… just with substantially more poo-flinging

The monkey — whose name turned out to be Ava — was returned safely to her owner.

What a story, and now we know that if you ever find yourself trying to trap a spider monkey — I mean, you never know — a Starbucks cup could be your secret weapon.