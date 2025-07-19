Terrorist Planning To Doing Something In Florida That Will Result In Them Getting Smoked

Targeting Special Operations members is a great way to get killed.

The military has issued a serious alert for Special Operations veterans living in Florida.

Florida is a popular spot for veterans to retire to, and it's also the home of the United States Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

There is a significant Special Operations presence in the state, and people are now being told to be on alert over what appears to be a very specific and narrow threat.

Former Special Operations members potentially targeted in Florida.

The New York Times reported that U.S. Army Special Operations Command issued a warning a couple of days ago about Special Operations members who served in Syria and Iraq being targeted.

Special Operations carried out significant combat operations in both countries, targeting ISIS and al-Qaeda.

The alert shared by USASOC didn't specify what the specific threat was or the group responsible for it, but it was deemed credible enough to spark the warning, according to the same New York Times report.

It's not believed to be targeting active duty men, but the warning encouraged active duty members to "remain alert to their surroundings, both on and off post, and to report any suspicious activity to appropriate authorities."

Former SEAL Team 6 member Andy Stumpf shared a photo of the warning on Instagram. You can check it out below.

Obviously, it's important everyone remains safe and vigilant when it comes to what appears to be a serious threat.

Having said that, I can't think of a worse place or group of people to target. Special Operations members are trained shooters and outside of that, Florida is loaded with weapons.

It's a very pro-Second Amendment state. It might be the last place in the country you'd want to do something stupid.

Targeting trained commandos in a heavily-armed state seems like a great way to shorten your life expectancy.

Pray for the safety of our guys, and let's hope nobody does something stupid. If they do, I have no doubt they'll be met with lethal resistance. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.