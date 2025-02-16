Special Operations To Obliterate The Cartels? Plan Could Be Brutal: WATCH

How will the military target drug cartels?

The United States military is flying an unprecedented number of spy flights around the Mexican border since President Donald Trump returned to office, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made it clear all options are on the table.

It's unclear right now exactly what the military might do if it does anything at all, but the belief is that Special Operations forces could be used for targeted strikes.

Will Special Operations units attack drug cartels in Mexico?

What could the plan look like if President Trump orders something to be done?

Charles Marino, a former Senior Advisor for the Department of Homeland Security, spoke with Mike Baker on "The President's Daily Brief" podcast about how exactly Spec. Ops. might be used, and it's worth listening to if you're interested in the topic.

Don't expect some massive military action against cartels in Mexico. Instead, it sounds like people can expect a very surgical approach to uproot the cartels from where they're located.

Watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Marino's comments don't surprise me. It seems like his comments are very much in line with what's been speculated about since Trump was sworn in as President.

Here's what I will say beyond any shadow of a doubt: If Trump orders a direct action raid against a cartel leader, the bad guys aren't going to know what hit them.

Delta Force operators showing up in the middle of the night with total control of the battle space might be the most terrifying prospect on the planet. It's a curtain call for the bad guys when they hit the ground.

As former Delta operator Brent Tucker said, Tier One assets will "wipe the floor" with the cartels in a gunfight. You think a couple cartel bangers stand a chance against a few dozen kitted out Tier One operators under night vision? It will be a bloodbath.

What do you think Trump and the military should do about the cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.