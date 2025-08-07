'South Park' Savagely Destroys Kristi Noem, Internet Goes Wild

Vice President JD Vance had the perfect reaction to appear in "South Park."

The latest episode of "South Park" was another comedy masterclass.

Season 27 of the legendary Comedy Central show is underway, and episode two aired Wednesday night.

It's not for weak snowflakes.

"South Park" made its bones on mocking anything and everything, and the new episode took *HARD* aim at Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Specifically, how she shot her dog, Cricket, and how she seemingly loves playing dress up as a commando for the cameras.

Exhibit A of Noem's fondness for playing fake operator:

"South Park" crushes Kristi Noem.

The episode mocked Noem by having her mow down every dog in her sight while leading ICE raids in full combat kit.

I feel obligated at this point to remind everyone that it's, in fact, okay for people you like or political ideas you support to be mocked and joked about. That's a sign of a healthy society. I found the entire episode hilarious, and reactions poured in about Noem and the dogs.

The episode also took time to mock Vice President JD Vance…….and you know what Vance did? Exactly what everyone should do when being part of a comedy show:

Roll with the jokes.

See, folks, that's how you do it! Don't throw a fit. Don't get angry. Don't flip out! Have fun with it. It's comedy. It's supposed to be offensive and funny. That's the entire point.

If that offends you, then go ahead and touch some grass. Life isn't that serious.

Lastly, the episode also had some fun at right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk's expense as Cartman portrayed a similar character with one goal.

Debate and embarrass college students.

Don't be afraid to laugh at ideas you support and people you like. It's good for the soul and a sign of social maturity. "South Park" nailed it again, and as a fan of humor and pushing the limits, I loved it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.