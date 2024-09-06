'South Park' Pulls Weak Move Involving Donald Trump And The Election

"South Park" doesn't plan on weighing in on the presidential election.

The legendary Comedy Central animated comedy series is known as being one of the few shows on TV that will take shots at anyone and anything.

It's what unfiltered comedy is supposed to be at its best. It's not politically correct, wildly offensive and inappropriate and it'd be nice if more shows and movies followed its model.

Unfortunately, it sounds like "South Park" will sit out the election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

"South Park" won't cover presidential election.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone spoke with Vanity Fair and revealed that it's unlikely the show continues to cover Trump or the election at all. The show has used Mr. Garrison as the character channeling Trump since the billionaire real estate mogul entered politics.

"We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to—it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance," Stone told the outlet.

His co-creator added, "Obviously, it’s f*cking important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump."

The show won't return until 2025 as the two wait "for Paramount to figure all their sh*t out" but Stone made it clear skipping the election and Trump is "on purpose."

Honestly, this is a disappointing decision from Stone and Parker. What makes "South Park" such a great comedy is that there are no limits.

Everyone gets roasted. The episodes back when Trump was running against Hillary Clinton were gold. They perfectly captured the chaos and absurdity of the time.

"South Park" sitting out the 2024 election isn't just disappointing, but also weak. Are we really supposed to believe there's no content Parker and Stone can dig into when it comes to Trump and Kamala Harris?

I find that impossible to believe. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are walking content machines ripe for roasting. Yes, the same can be said about Trump and JD Vance. Believe it or not, both sides should be laughed at. That's the sign of a healthy society.

We need more comedy - not less. "South Park" making the decision to pass on what will be a crazy election is a blown opportunity. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.