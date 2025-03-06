Major Military Power Makes Insanely Stupid Bombing Mistake: VIDEO

Somebody in the South Korean military has a lot of questions to answer after a wild situation unfolded during a war exercise.

South Korea has one of the most powerful and technologically advanced militaries in the world. While it's not close to America (no nation on the planet can do what we can do), it's a regional power, and for good reason.

It has a hostile nuclear enemy to its north in North Korea and to the east with China. The South Koreans are absolutely ready and capable of fighting…..but that didn't stop an unbelievable mistake from happening during an exercise.

South Korea accidentally bombs itself during war exercise.

South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped eight Mk82 bombs on a civilian location not far from the DMZ during a Thursday training exercise with America, according to Reuters.

The MK82 bomb weighs 500 pounds and is an extremely powerful weapon. That's why it's a miracle nobody was killed. Fifteen people were injured, according to the same report.

The bombs were supposed to be dropped on a training location, which is clearly not at all what unfolded Thursday.

You can see footage of one of the bombs hitting below. It damn near took out a vehicle.

It's absolutely insane that something like this happened, and again, it's a miracle nobody was killed. The devastation an Mk82 can cause is incredible.

It doesn't make sense how the pilots could have messed up this badly. South Korean fighters have highly-advanced targeting equipment.

How in the world did they think they were over the target and instead bombed a random civilian location?

To make matters much worse, the location that was bombed is a very short distance from the DMZ. Imagine the crisis that could have started if the North Koreans thought they were being actively targeted.

It doesn't take much for things to quickly unravel and spiral out of control.

Best of luck to the person who has to explain this situation to their bosses and American forces in the country. They're going to need it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.