SC Prison Drone Drop That Was Loaded With Steak, Crab Legs, Weed Foiled By Corrections Staff

Some prisoners in South Carolina will be stuck eating whatever slop is getting dished out in the mess hall after their special drone delivery of crab legs and steak was intercepted by prison officials.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections took a victory lap after discovering a care package that had been dropped by drone into the yard at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC.

Man, what a haul.

You've got steak, some crab legs, some lung darts, marijuana, and a little Old Bay seasoning.

I mean, what are they supposed to do…eat their crab legs without a little seasoning? What is this? Prison?!

…oh, yeah.

I'm sure drones are becoming a bigger and bigger headache for prisons, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't impressed by the ingenuity on display here.

Not as it pertains to the drone, I mean, how the hell were they going to whip up a spread like this in the ol' Gray Bar Hotel?

Anytime I watch a prison documentary, that's what I take away from it. I'm always amazed by what prisoners manage to do. They figure out ways to communicate with each other through their toilets or make wine by putting a bag of orange juice and bread in the sun.

It's like everyone who goes to prison turns into MacGyver.

I mean, how were they going to cook that stuff? Unless the Lee Correctional Institution is a summer camp, I don't think they have a ton of grills flaring around. So, were those steaks destined to be radiator steaks? Slowly sear the outside with the cigarettes until the steak gets a nice charred exterior with a slight menthol pop? Were the crab legs going to get steamed in the commode or just thrown out in the sun in the same bag that had been used to make that evening's pruno?

Imagine if this ingenuity had been used for good and not for robbing 7-Elevens!

Well, one thing that is certain is that whoever flew that drone might be joining their buddies for Christmas dinner next year.

According to the Associated Press, flying a drone near a prison in South Carolina can land you 30 days in jail, while dropping a care package like that can land you a cool 10 years in the clink.