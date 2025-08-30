Sorry, Libs! President Trump Is Alive And Well After Bizarre Internet Hoax

The Evil Orange Man is alive and well, much to the chagrin of the online left.

The internet is a weird place.

As I was perusing X yesterday, I took a quick glance at the trending panel and saw "TRUMP DEAD" as one of the most "popular" topics.

It raised an eyebrow on my end. Trump is an older gentleman, so it is conceivable that the rumors could be true, but I thought it was more than likely an internet hoax.

I filed it away and went about my day, as most normal Americans probably did.

Waking up this morning, it looked like the rumors of the Commander in Chief's demise were greatly exaggerated.

First and foremost, it's nice to see the President alive and well in the great commonwealth of Virginia.

God forbid the guy take a little break every once in a while. Biden did that nonstop, and he didn't catch an ounce of flak from 99% of the mainstream media.

What really struck me about this desperate hoax from the online left, though, is how vocally happy the radical libs were about Trump's supposed death.

Just look at some of these losers on social media! They're practically foaming at the mouth thanking whatever God they don't believe in that "The Evil Orange Man" is gone.

How much of a bum do you have to be to create an entire X account dedicated to whether or not the President of the United States is dead or alive?

It's hilarious to see liberals constantly accuse Trump supporters at large of being members of a cult - a select few, admittedly, are - while they are out here on the internet mourning the fact that a human being is still breathing.

Sorry, losers. Donald Trump is alive and well, doing two of his favorite things at the same time: playing a relaxing round of golf and pissing off angry leftists.

Cope and seethe a little harder next time, libs.