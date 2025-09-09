Drea de Matteo Takes Her Clothes Off To Stop Geoengineering

It's been just over two years since Drea de Matteo sent fans of her role as Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos into a frenzy by announcing that she had joined OnlyFans.

She saved her house with her content, made headlines by saying she made more money from her content than she ever did for her beloved role as Adriana. Then we sort of lost track of her again.

Well, the now 53-year-old is still making content. She's making the rounds on the podcast circuit, and she's taken up a new fight to draw attention to geoengineering and chemtrails.

Are chemtrails real? Is geoengineering harming or going to harm weather patterns and who knows what else? I don’t know the answers to that.

I do know releasing your first-ever fully nude pictures is a good way to draw attention to whatever cause you're trying to get people to pay attention to, which is what de Matteo told Page Six that she is doing.

Drea de Matteo Isn’t Just Posting Nudes, She’s Posting Them For A Cause

The chemtrails thing is often brushed aside as a conspiracy theory. Maybe it is and maybe it isn’t. All I'm suggesting is that we take a moment for just about any nude protest or attempt to raise awareness and hear them out.

If Drea de Matteo wants to take her clothes off to "STOPTHESKYSPRAY" and "#STOPGEOENGINEERING" I say we take a moment to listen. That's all. There's no harm in that whatsoever.

"We can choose what we eat. We can choose what goes in our arms. But we don’t get a say when powerful interests spray the sky, tamper with our water, or poison our soil," she told Page Six.

"If ‘climate solutions’ mean breathing mystery air and drinking science experiments, the people deserve a vote. This isn’t about denying climate change—it’s about rejecting unchecked geoengineering by those who treat our skies as a playground."

Call me crazy, but that doesn’t sound unreasonable.