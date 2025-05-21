Star Actress Shows Off Shredded Six-Pack In Now-Deleted Post, Speculation Swirls: PHOTO

Sophie Turner appears to be in the best shape of her life.

Turner became a major star in the entertainment world after starring as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones."

She came out of nowhere to become one of the faces of the legendary HBO series. She parlayed that success into other roles, such as Jean Grey in a pair of "X-Men" movies.

She has also appeared in multiple TV series since "GoT" ended in 2019.

Sophie Turner gets shredded ahead of rumored "Tomb Raider" role.

It was announced in late 2024 that Turner was slated to star as Lara Croft in the upcoming "Tomb Raider" series. However, little movement has been made since then. There has been some chatter about whether it's shelved or still moving forward. The latest report claims it's still a go.

That likely explains why Turner has gotten into such outrageous shape. You can't play Lara Croft unless you look the part of an action hero, and that was the case in a now-deleted Instagram post shared a couple of days ago by Turner.

The former "Game of Thrones" star looked like a different person from her days on the HBO series. She looked more ready to enter the ring for an MMA match.

You can see the now-deleted post below.

It's not clear why the post was eventually deleted. Perhaps because it was so obvious that it was tied to a potential Lara Croft role. Nobody can say for sure, other than Turner.

What we can say for sure is that there's no question the 29-year-old actress is certainly in shape to play the character made famous by Angelina Jolie.

Turner has certainly come a long way from "Game of Thrones." There's no question about that. Now, we wait to see what she can do as Lara Croft. I have no doubt expectations are high. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.