Sophie Cunningham's Spicy Instagram Photo Has Caitlin Clark Shocked

Caitlin Clark appeared a bit rattled after Sophie Cunningham dropped a new Instagram post.

Clark's Indiana Fever teammate has turned into a legit superstar in the WNBA after joining the phenom's squad.

She's not just Clark's protector on the court. The league is desperate for faces and star power. Cunningham has had *ZERO ISSUES* filling that void and answering the call.

Caitlin Clark stunned by Sophie Cunningham's viral post.

One of Cunningham's greatest attributes is the fact she knows how to move the needle on Instagram. Don't hate the player. Hate the game. It's 2025, and that's just the nature of the beast.

Her skills were on display Monday when she dropped a racy photo taken prior to her season-ending injury. You can give it a look below.

Reactions were all over the place, and the face of the league hopped into the comments to let her teammate know this one might be a bit much.

"Can't like this," Clark commented on the viral photo.

Clark was certainly not the only one who noticed the spicy post. The photo has more than 120,000 likes as of publication.

Cunningham might be out for the season with an injury, but I think it's fair to say she's crushing it.

The WNBA has never had more star power than it does right now, and Cunningham is helping lead the charge. Welcome to a new era. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.