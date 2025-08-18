Sophie Cunningham Adds Content To Her World-Class Instagram Account, Gronk Can Still Dunk & My Reds Win One!

Plus: How far off are we from robots murdering humans?

Yes, I'm on this list, but as I've said, the chatbots are stiff nerds who don't know how to go have big weekends with their boys and then show up on Monday mornings to tell fellow humans all about it

Now THAT was a weekend. Did we win the golf tournament? Absolutely not, but we went on an absolute tear on the back 9 going 8-under WITHOUT string, cheating, breakfast balls or mulligans.

Let's see an AI chatbot do that while having a couple of Busch Lights.

Come and take it, chatbots!

Outside of golf, I watched a TON of MY Cincinnati Reds, including a Saturday night game that tore my heart out. It was absolutely devastating to see them lose that lead in the 9th and then do it again last night.

My family hasn't seen me like that from watching baseball. They haven't heard me in so much pain from errors and Jake Fraley's knee buckling in left field.

But, at the end of the day, MY Reds are just 1 ½ back in the wild card race. Baseball is still important and we're heading into late August — fast.

How long until an AI-programmed robot murders a human?

Can I get a an over/under on this one? Do you think 2026? 2027? Look at how fleet of foot these bastards are. Imagine trying to run away from one of these machines in a year or two.

Are we screwed?

Guys, we MADE IT! There's legitimate football on TV this week

What happens when you take a couple of prolific drinking schools like Iowa State and Kansas State and drop them off in Dublin, Ireland? We're going to find out Saturday.

That's a top-25 matchup in Ireland to get the blood pumping.

The biggest question I have is which beer will Iowa State fans drink in Ireland? Will Busch Light even be available for these notorious Busch Light drinkers?

If you're going over, I need to hear what the plan is.

Is the ‘Read More’ button gone forever?

— Jon M. writes:

Bless the person who got rid of the f--king Read More button on SC page!!

Kinsey:

Some of you might wonder why I'm not writing nearly as much as I was for the first four years of my OutKick career. I'm in meetings these days and I happened to be in a meeting a couple of weeks ago when I brought up the Read More button.

A developer agreed with me that it's an issue. He might be responsible for yanking it. Now, don't get your hopes up. I don't know if it's permanently gone or if it's temporary.

Please don't yell at me if it returns.

Screencaps reader Alex sends these to me to show Mrs. Screencaps because he knows she's out there watering away…BTW, it has barely rained in two weeks

What those Canadian forest fires will do to a pool filter

— Tom in Menomonee Falls, WI reports:

I am enclosing a picture I took of the filter from my pool filtration system. Every summer I put up a 15 foot diameter pool in my driveway for my granddaughters to enjoy. The filter shows it is working to clean the water, including the Canadian smoke that gets washed out of the air by the rain. All that dirt is soot that got in the pool water after the horrible rains we have had in the last week (we had 15 inches by our house).

Winter is coming for the North Dakota boys

— Grant in Crosby, ND provides an update on life along the Canadian border:

Well Joe, time for the golf clubs to go on the shelf for a bit. It's that time in northwest North Dakota.

Giving birth and getting kicked in the nuts

— John from Coronado tells me:

It’s an old joke and you probably heard it, but since it combines cutting your lawn and golf, I thought you might enjoy it. Taking the grandsires from San Diego to Kansas City today after having a visit for the past two weeks. It’s been wonderful.

I mowed the lawn today, and after doing so I sat down and had a cold beer.

The day was really quite beautiful, and the drink facilitated some deep thinking.

My wife walked by and asked me what I was doing, and I said, "Nothing." The reason I said "nothing" instead of saying "just thinking" is because she then would have asked, "About what?"

At that point I would have had to explain that men are deep thinkers about various topics, which would lead to other questions.

Finally I pondered an age old question: Is giving birth more painful than getting kicked in the nuts?

Women always maintain that giving birth is way more painful than a guy getting kicked in the nuts, but how could they know?

Well, after another beer, and some more heavy deductive thinking, I have come up with an answer to that question.

Getting kicked in the nuts is more painful than having a baby, and even though I obviously couldn't really know, here is the reason for my conclusion: A year or so after giving birth, a woman will often say, "It might be nice to have another child." But you never hear a guy say, " You know, I think I would like another kick in the nuts. " I rest my case. Time for another beer. Then maybe a nap.

Spotted by Wyn in Colorado at the Broncos game

Readers react to the news that I'll be at the 2025 Equip Expo in Louisville

— Donny D. says:

Great news on the show pass.

I will be there for the show.

I usually have a booth selling retaining wall block.

Kinsey:

Can't wait, Donny D.

A Wisconsin reader tells me I need to go further north

— Nate writes:

With your Reds trying to slow down my Crew this weekend I thought I'd reach out.

Got a few topics that have built up over the last few weeks, so apologies in advance for being verbose.

1) Thank you for bringing up wake surfing. If you haven't tried it, please do. It's a blast. As you mentioned, it's also divisive. Opponents have three reasons: 1. Invasive species (fisherman), 2. scouring the bottom (false, you can't get a good wave unless you are 20' deep or more), and 3. shoreline erosion (any boat that is within 100' of shore does a ton of damage including tritoons with 600hp motors, but wind does the most, try banning wind). What it really comes down to is old men in pontoons mad at going through big waves instead of going around. Share the water.

2) Vegas is still a lot of fun though eye-wateringly expensive. I've been there twice in the last year. I went to hang out with buddies from around the country to hang at the sports book and play craps. I also went there with the wife to see the Killers in January. Hard to replicate any of those experiences in Wisconsin, so I'll pay the premium now and then.

3) Impressions of Upper Lower Michigan: Given how much time you spend there on vacation I thought I'd report on a recent road trip to Traverse City from Minocqua, WI.

Once we crossed the Mackinac bridge from the UP, I felt like I was anywhere in Wisconsin south of Hwy 8 (except Milwaukee). That isn't to say it was bad (Mancinos in Traverse City makes a great grinder), it just didn't have the northwoods feel of say the UP.

It felt a lot like Wisconsin Dells. I'm sure there are a lot of cool places there, dunes, lakes, etc., but it didn't have the northwoods feel I'm accustomed to. I'd highly recommend traveling a bit further (UP or northern Wisconsin) sometime if you are looking for the middle of nowhere feel without going to Canada.

Kinsey:

Only problem with going further north for us, typically, is that we try to keep these trips to four days. If I go all the way to say the Marquette area, I'm looking at about an eight-hour trip.

Plus, we're not looking to feel like we're in the middle of nowhere. I get the solitude of the UP, but we also need some mini golf now and then.

