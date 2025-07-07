Son Learns The Hard Way You Can't Set Your Mom Up To Get Caught Cheating Without Being Made Into A Villain

The days of being handed the hero title for finding out that your mom is cheating, letting your dad know about it, and then setting your mom up to be caught red-handed are gone.

For one son believing he was doing the right thing by exposing his mother's affair, it's been a tough pill to swallow. He's left feeling like he's the villain.

The 20-year-old took to Reddit with his story. A story that in a forgotten time might have earned him praise from his father. As he learned here, times have changed.

He reported to the experts on the forum that he tricked the family helper, a 32-year-old man he called Radhe, into confessing to the affair with his 45-year-old mom by getting him drunk.

"He bragged about sleeping with her for five years, including a recent time when my dad (M57) was away," the son wrote. "Furious and hurt, I told Dad everything and, in a moment of anger, set up a plan to catch them in the act."

The trap was easy enough to set. He would simply tell Radhe that he and his father were going out of town. They then made sure that his mom thought the house was empty.

They fell for it. The plan to catch mom and the helper in the act worked.

The father and son set the trap and caught the cheater in the act, but that was just the beginning

The dedicated and loving son continued, "We came back and caught them red handed, fully naked in bed. It was awful. Mom was humiliated, Radhe ran off, and Dad was crushed."

Almost immediately, the tables were turned against him by his mom. She blamed him for not giving her a warning first and said that he made things worse by hurting his dad unnecessarily.

That almost sounds like the son was the one cheating. If you want to eliminate some unnecessary pain, you might start there. Mom obviously sees it differently and somehow managed to turn the tables on dad as well.

She admitted that her affair was wrong, but blamed her husband for pushing her into it. He overheard his mom say that she "felt neglected and lonely for years." His dad, in a shocking twist, didn’t fight back.

He ended up apologizing to her for being a bad husband, that he was too focused on work. They agreed to put it all behind them and give their marriage a fresh start. Now the hero is officially the villain.

"I feel like the villain for exposing the affair and setting up that awful confrontation, especially now that they’re trying to move on," the son admitted.

"I’m relieved they want to fix things, but I’m still so hurt by Mom’s betrayal and confused by Dad’s willingness to forgive after everything. The guilt of blowing up our family is eating me alive."

This isn't how you want to find out that setting mom up, and catching her, doesn’t get her removed from the will and your name pushed to the top.

He did everything he could and dad chose to move on. It kind of makes you wonder what he and his secretary are up to, doesn’t it?