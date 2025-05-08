One thing that cracks me up about artificial intelligence is that one of the most remarkable tools ever created is primarily used by the general public to dick around when we're bored.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Well, someone did exactly that and decided to ask an AI program to create the most stereotypical man from several countries around the world, with the results posted to the Instagram account @reimagineuk.

And the results are hilarious… and at times eerily on the nose.

Alright, let's run through a few of these, because we have much to discuss.

United Kingdom

I'm pretty sure I've seen that guy punch a fan of an opposing soccer club in a drunken rage. He also skipped work to buy Oasis tickets when they went on sale and punctuates every sentence with "mate."

That said, I would absolutely hit a pub for a pint with that guy because I'm sure it would be a good time… again, as long as there aren't any fans of a rival soccer club there.

United States

I'm like 90% sure that was just country star Cody Jinks holding a burger.

The addition of a cheeseburger was appreciated. We all do that, right? Just carry around a cheeseburger? I'm holding one right now, which makes it tough to type, but I'm American; it's what we do.

I'm glad to see how badass AI realizes we are. The ZZ Top beard, cowboy hat, cut off plaid shirt, and shades were a nice touch. That's another AI-generated dude I'd have a drink with, but this time it would be some Coors Light while sitting on the back of his truck's tailgate while we shoot a shotgun at a broken refrigerator and a rusted out car and each time one gets hit he says, "Hell yeah, brother!"

Portugal, Italy, Spain

They were all basically the same dude, and they all look like they'd steal your girl given half a chance.

You'd walk away to take a leak, come back, and she'd be like, "Sorry, I'm staying here with Fabian."

Nigeria

Was he supposed to be a Nigerian prince? I mean like a real one. Not the kind that text's my grandma asking her to send him Amazon giftcards.

There's some serious style on display there, although, while I've never been to Nigeria, I don't think they all walk around in suits that look like they were fashioned out of 1970s curtains.

Germany

So the stereotypical German man is just some club DJ?

I mean, I was kind of hoping for some kind of jolly Bavarian, but I guess this is a little more modern.

Japan

Another guy who seems like a good place. I'd love to tip back a couple of Kirin Ichibans with that dude in some hole-in-the-wall izakaya — that's a Japanese pub — then hit one of those robot shows they've got in Tokyo.

Cool guy.

Korea

I'm pretty sure that's a member of every K-pop band I've ever seen.

France

I was expecting a beret, striped shirt, and a red scarf while peddling a bike with a baguette in the basket, but AI had another idea of a stereotypical Frenchman.

Black turtle neck and pretentious glasses. That guy is going to corner you in a coffee shop and talk your ear off about art house cinema, but despite that, he has a deep appreciation for the oeuvre of one Jerry Lewis.

He also holds cigarettes by pinching them between his thumb and forefinger.

Russia

I mean… we all saw that one coming, right?