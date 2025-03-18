Someone Shelled-Out Almost $550 For One Very Round Egg

Egg prices are starting to come down, but even when they were at their peak, it's not like anyone was ponying up nearly $550 for a single egg or anything ridiculous like that…

…alright, so maybe one person paid that much for a single egg, but in their defense, it was for a good cause, and it was a really round egg.

Like, absurdly round compared to all of those normal egg-shaped eggs we're all used to.

According to the BBC, Alison Greene, who works as an egg handler on Fenton Farm in the UK, made a stunning discovery just before Christmas.

She encountered an almost completely round egg.

Now just how round are talking?

Holy s--t, that is round…

The egg, which is described as "one-in-a-billion" was put up for auction with the proceeds benefiting Devon Rape Crisis charity.

"It felt like watching one of my children in a sports race when everyone was bidding," Greene said. "It was just brilliant. There were people in the room bidding as well and to everyone that did bid, I'm just very, very grateful."

In the end, the egg sold for £420, which is around $545.

It's awesome to see people take a discovery and raise some money for charity with it, but what does one do with a very round egg that you paid hundreds for?

You can't crack it open and make an omelette with it. I mean, you could, but it being round wouldn't make it an exceptional omelette. You can't taste roundness.

So the only thing I can think of is you put it on display like it's a Faberge egg, only it's not a Faberge egg it's just a very round normal egg.

Then people will come by your house and they'll see the egg and they'll be like, "Cool egg," and you'll be like, "Sure is; pretty round, huh," and they'll go, "Mhm…" and that'll be the end for the egg talk.

But at least you made a nice donation to charity.