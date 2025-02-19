For Some Reason Folks On LinkedIn Aren’t Happy With This Guy For His 'Let's Talk Boobs For A Sec' Post

I get it. You head over to LinkedIn when you want to get away from all the nonstop boobs elsewhere on the internet. But are you ignoring a valuable marketing message by attacking this guy's post? You might be.

James Langridge wrote in a now-deleted post - way to go LinkedIn mob - a 200-something word post comparing the presentation of boobs to the presentation of ideas.

He wrote alongside a picture of actress Hayley Atwell, "Let's talk boobs for a sec… Are they any less valuable if they are attractively presented?"

His theory is that "The larger they are, the more they tend to be covered up. The smaller they are, the more they tend to be 'on show.'"

He notes there are exceptions to the rule. But it got him thinking about the more confidence people have in what they're presenting (boobs or otherwise) the less they shout about it.

Langridge points out that people might even try hiding their natural gifts. Nobody wants that. You want the best and the brightest front and center - my words, not his.

"There are a lot of people in marketing working with A cup ideas and using verbal pushup bras to attract eyeballs, prospects and sales," he continued.

"But there are a quiet minority in turtle necks and big coats packing FF concepts and offers."

Langridge wants those self-conscious folks out there to take off the turtlenecks and big coats and let those ideas out. He wants to "show off a little more and let's make marketing classy again."

That's a positive message that is sure to get LinkedIn fired up. He was expecting all kinds of new connections to be made.

Some folks on LinkedIn called for this guy to be banned over his "Let's talk boobs for a sec" post

Instead, he was greeted with responses like this, reports Metro, "It’s only Monday and we’ve unearthed a caveman that does not belong in this millennium, let alone on LinkedIn."

A caveman? Maybe this person missed the part about the A-cups and pushup bras. Cavemen don’t know what either of those things are.

Another chimed in with, "Am I on LinkedIn or an Incel Subreddit?"

An Incel Subreddit? This is all about making marketing classy again. What post was this person reading? Take the turtlenecks and big coats off people. Let the FF's out.

Yet another person who didn’t read the entire post, obviously, wrote, "Imagine a post on LinkedIn that talked about men’s that stay hidden have more value; would that have been acceptable here? Why then would a post about women’s body parts?"

Langridge might have thought he hit a home run here when he published this post, but others disagreed. Immaturely, they couldn’t grasp his point.

They were too hung up on the mention of boobs. Some of them called for him to be banned from LinkedIn.