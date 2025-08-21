Sofia Vergara's Stunning White Dress On AGT Had Fans Asking Questions, 'I Love To Fart' & A Championship Ham

The idea of a ‘National Screencaps Day’ fired up the Screencaps base

I asked you guys (and my ChatGPT assistant) what day should be celebrated as National Screencaps Day and you guys had plenty of ideas. Thankfully, none of you suggested a day in the winter. That tells me you've been paying attention.

Let's get into these emails.

— Matt S. in Texas tells me:

Do the first Thursday after the first Monday in September. That way it always follows Labor Day and is always on a Thursday...

That way, a person doesn't have to remember Sept. 4th every year. Folks have so much going, that'll sneak up on them.

Doing it with the catchy slogan helps to remember it....kinda like election day...."first Tuesday after the first Monday in November".

— Brian in PHX checks in:

A regular reader from close to the beginning. National Screencaps Day has to be on a Thursday! Maybe the first Thursday in April or last Thursday in October. Sometime to celebrate the beginning or end of mowing season. As a transplanted Hoosier to Arizona (got tired of shoveling), I do miss the getting the stripes down perfect on my lawn. Keep up the good work!

— Jon C. has a good one:

National Screencaps Day should be the day the continuous publication streak started.



What displayed wealth to me as a kid was having a formal living room. The kind with no TV and maybe a baby grand piano where you only used the furniture when special people came to visit. Similar to using the good China for holiday meals.



Definitely keep the "read more" button in hiatus. First off, who visits the site that doesn’t want to read the whole thing? But the main complaint, it just caused the page to randomly reload. So you would have to start over and then hit the "read more" button AGAIN.

Kinsey:

The only problem with celebrating the day the continuous Screencaps streak day started was Labor Day 2022. It's hard to celebrate on a day when so many of you are off and not really paying attention to the Internet.

But that's a great suggestion.

— Greg S., who says he's soon to be retired and a new reader, has another great suggestion:

Fairly new to Screencaps but love it. I suggest 9/14 --- not too late to wrap up summer, while gliding into the fall season. Won't get lost in the hype of football season, as week one will be completed for pro and college. No conflicts with other "national" days. Bonus -- it's the day Francis Scott Key wrote the Star-Spangled Banner. Let the libs suck on that!

— Coop knows what Screencaps stands for and when it should be celebrated:

I would say the first day of college football season or a day during March Madness when most patriots are gearing up for day drinking and hanging with the boys to see if their bets pay off.

— Matt L. suggests:

Hey Joe, thanks for creating a haven for normal dudes. Daily read for me and no better way to start the day.



I nominate the Par 3 Wed before the Masters as National Screencaps Day.



- To me, spring starts with the Masters, which has to resonate with TNML members.

- Finest functional landscaping you could ever hope to see and I know that resonates with the TNML crowd

- Family centric fun day, another staple of our community and completely unique to any other pro sport

- The Masters, a bucket list item for any golfer / sports fan and unlike every other sport, if you win you can keep coming back to play.



- Only other place to find 20 something’s hanging with and enjoying 70 something’s is Screencaps every morning

— Jeff H. has three suggestions:

Here are my thoughts:

The last day of the TNML – to add extra celebration November 5th – to commemorate the beginning of normalcy returning to our country March 1st – my birthday 😉

Kinsey:

Jeff, no offense to your birthday, but I would NEVER celebrate it on March 1. It's still winter here. People are stuck inside across much of the U.S. and it's cloudy and miserable.

— Greg S. in Pinetop, AZ is onto something:

Great idea to have a National Screencaps Day! I like the idea of after Labor Day where we can celebrate the start of football season and a summer of grilling awesome meat all while gazing upon the masterpiece of a lawn we have created. Maybe have a "Best of Screencaps" for the year issue that day.

Keep up the good work!

— Tom T. has a smart suggestion:

I vote for the anniversary day you started on!

Kinsey:

I started at OutKick on June 1, 2020 when Clay still owned it. If we are talking the day I started Screencaps, that is damn near impossible for me to figure out. Reminder: The original Screencaps concept, not the name, was developed by Peter Burns of SEC Network fame way back in May 2011 with the site I started, Busted Coverage. Burns eventually left Busted, did radio in Colorado, then went to SEC Network as one of the first employees. I modified his morning column idea into Screencaps and now here we are.

— Harvey D. in NW Ohio suggests one that I heard multiple times:

It's gotta be June 9. So it shows up as 6/9.

I am still giggling.

Kinsey:

Love the concept, but the only issue is that it's possible I'd be on golf trips or family trips that time of year. I want to give National Screencaps Day the attention it deserves.

— John in Coronado checks in:

3 July.

The ScreenCaps community is patriotic, and they prepare. They know Independence Day is coming, and they prepare by mowing and weeding. They purchase their proteins and ensure their Traeger or Webber is ready. They invite their friends, and maybe spend a few hard earned dollars on fireworks. And maybe they pick up a few libations to go with the fellowship and laughter they will enjoy on the purest AMERICAN holiday, Independence Day.

So 3 July is a day to celebrate the ScreenCaps community. The blog that has become a movement of (mostly) friends, and (mostly) goodwill and the sharing of knowledge, experience, and life.

I’m thankful to be part of it.

And next July Third, I’ll be hoisting a cold one to the ScreenCaps community.

Won’t you join me?

Kinsey:

Again, I appreciate the concept, but it's right up against holidays and potential travel conflicts. PLUS: I feel like we have to allow July 4th to breathe. It's the best holiday of the year. Screencaps would be battling an uphill battle against an all-timer.

This is what happens when you hire people who wouldn't step foot in your restaurants to save your business — Cracker Barrel is aiming for Millennial wives

Cracker Barrel was nuts to hire CEO Julie Felss Masino and her ‘Wear your COVID mask or I’m calling the police' glasses. This worked just fine when Julie was at Taco Bell and never had to be forward-facing in the press to save a brand.

Taco Bell is about as safe as they come.

Stoners never worried about who was running Taco Bell.

Southerners who go to Cracker Barrel 100% think about who is running their favorite chain breakfast joint.

The theory here has to be that Julie and her glasses will win with the TikTok generation and the marketing department can hire enough influencers to produce Chili's-like buzz.

It will not be long before you see pop culture stories about how some influencer tried Cracker Barrel's new Butter Pecan French Toast Bake for breakfast and couldn't believe how great it is.

You're going to see dozens and dozens of influencers claiming they love a single item off the new menu. It will be a swarm of TikTok videos. The influencers will all claim to fall in love with the item; those videos will then be sold as a story to "Good Morning America" or "The Today Show" and they'll turn it into a pop culture news spot and maybe a follow-up interview with Julie.

It's a mirage. It's not organic.

Will suburban moms fall for Julie's glasses and the TikTok swarm of influencers?

We'll see in the future earnings calls.

*** As I was typing this, country crooner Jordan Davis, who is now a Cracker Barrel influencer, just popped up on The Today Show.

Ask Me Anything

— Jase asks:

What do you think of this practice of college football teams just "claiming" national titles like Auburn just did with 4? I believe it's stupid to say the least.

Kinsey:

It's stupid.

Shame on any fans who use those national championships when they're arguing with other college football fans.

How did you know someone was ‘rich’ growing up?

Here's the story I produced from all the suggestions that rolled in on Wednesday — CLICK!

— Rob M. in Florida adds:

Two things stick out to me when asked the question, I’m 61 years old, so I’m right in the sweet spot of that time.

Having an in ground pool. If you had one of those in the late 70’s, you were the talk of the neighborhood. That’s where all the adults came and hung out and that’s where the kids in the neighborhood spent the summer. Also, it certainly helped that on my block, the kid with the inground pool had the hot mom. I was a little young to fully understand the whole MILF concept, but I do now. If your dad had a company car. My dad was the regional sales manager for a grocery distributor, he had a sweet company car that had AC. The other kids thought it was the coolest thing, a beautiful two door Monte Carlo, the kind that each door weighed about 400 lbs and could remove your finger if you weren’t careful.

What is going on with SmartFood popcorn?

— Kevin D. asks:

SmartFood cheddar cheese popcorn used to be universally fresh, cheesy and overall an A1 snack, now it sucks, why?



Today it seems like 9/10 bags are stale with barely any cheese flavor. It’s rare I even get a decent bag (i.e. one that I don’t throw out after the first taste) and never one that’s chock-full of dehydrated cheese powder goodness I remember from its halcyon days.



Hoping readers can shed light on this tragedy. If there’s a true substitute for the OG SmartFood I am interested in that as well.

I seem to remember readers who wanted to know more about buying used cars from Hertz

Two months later, here you go with a pivot from Hertz, who wants to make this easy to buy those former rental cars.

RIP, Judge Frank Caprio

Syrup or Crown?

— Mike T. in Idaho stopped by Costco and saw these maple syrup bottles:

Sure looks like Crown Royal.

############################

That's it. We're now just HOURS away from the official start of the college football season. Let that sink in. The temps have cooled off. I might be golfing Sunday. I might go to the German American Festival this weekend to get potato salad. Life is pretty great this week.

But we have to finish strong. We cannot let off the gas. Go get after it today.

