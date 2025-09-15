Sofia Vergara Suffers Heartbreaking Allergy-Induced Eye Injury Before Emmys, The Chiefs Are A Mess & Big Beer

Plus: Jake Browning's girlfriend is back and she's a ball of energy for the sleepy NFL.

Talk about a weekend of mixed emotions: Joe Burrow goes down and my Reds fall under .500, but the Bengals are 2-0 & have a 72% probability of making the playoffs

Why do I do this to myself? Why do I start to look at the NFL playoff probabilities at PlayoffStatus.com so early in the season? And WHY did I get sucked back in my MY Reds?

My chatGPT assistant assures me that optimism is a healthy trait, but then added that there's something called "Toxic positivity." GPT defines it as "Forcing optimism in every situation can invalidate real emotions like grief, anger, or frustration, which also need to be processed."

That's it!

I'm guilty of too much toxic positivity with the Bengals. I was so overly toxic with my positivity that I thought this would be the season they would go 2-0 to start the season, which would set them up for a legit run at the division.

My toxicity didn't take into account that Joe Burrow is fragile.

Now here we are with Jake Browning getting the keys for the foreseeable future.

Watch my optimism kick in right here.

The remaining schedule has a .467 winning percentage and includes games against the Jets, Dolphins and Bears. Plus, throw in an upcoming game against game manager J.J. McCarthy and the season might not be a complete loss.

The final advice from GPT: cautious optimism.

Other observations from this weekend:

I would like to remind all of you that Jake Browning is still dating Stephanie Niles and she's still wearing unreal outfits to games. At least this team won't be boring without Burrow.

Are you a Vikings fan? Are you already sick of J.J. McCarthy's toxic positivity? Based on the body language I'm seeing on the sideline, there are Vikings players who are on the cusp of being out on this Russell Wilson toxic positivity clone.

Let this sink in for a minute:

If you're a Buffalo fan, you have to be smiling this morning. Your team has by far the easiest remaining schedule (.321 winning %). If the Bills don't make it to the Super Bowl, I don't know if it's ever going to happen for Josh Allen.

SEC fans joining forces & volcano chicken

I'm not sure where Mike N. spent the weekend, but it looks like it turned out to be a good time.

— Mike N. writes:

Fun time at the 7:30am kickoff. On one side of the bar was me and 20 Notre Dame fans. A handful of them were both ND & ROTC/ Navy grads who were fresh from a party celebrating 250 years of the US Navy. All were super nice to me. The other side of the bar were LSU fans watching their game.

I was so excited talking to my son and wife after the A&M win I forgot I did not leave my credit card for the bill, and I didn’t realize it until I was back at the hotel. After I went back to pay, only the LSU fans were left at the bar. They asked if they could buy me a beer to celebrate both the SEC wins. I said sure.

After two more they asked if I wanted to go back to their boat to grill hot dogs and drink beer. I said sure. I offered to pay and they said I can pay when they come to the US. A healthy and timely reminder how generous and kind people can be to total strangers they just met.

Also attached was today’s lunch special: Volcano Chicken.

It was all right there for the taking for the Reds & they just couldn't figure out a way to get it done

— Fellow Reds fan Jim T. threw in the towel after this weekend:

The Mets did their best - their very best - to hand the Reds the last wild card slot. And they may still succeed in giving it to the Giants.

But the Reds - your Reds, my Reds, our Reds - tanked this weekend. You can't get swept by a bad A's team playing out the string in a borrowed minor league park when the season is on the line.

It was a fun summer, I'm not going to lie.

But a fun fall would have been good, too. ;-)

The U.S. government pulled off a great moment Friday night in Ohio when four F-16s completed seven high school football game flyovers in 15 minutes

— Jeff D. in VA writes:

I loved the flyover for the Ohio high school football games. High School football is one of the few things that bring communities together these days. It is great to see the young men giving it their all, the cheer leaders trying to fire up the crowd and the band coming together in unity.

Even if you don’t have a kid in the game or didn’t attend your local school, I encourage screen caps readers to watch their local high school football games. We need to support our youth as they go out and challenge themselves.

Hey, Dollar General, #RespectSummer

Charlie Kirk reaction around the world

— Fellow Toledo Rocket Ryan S. says:

My wife just arrived in South Korea this morning and told me how the immigration agent offered condolences for Charlie Kirk and proceeded to talk about democracy and other things she couldn’t understand due to his accent.

She was surprised at this welcome.

Then I saw this post on X (from the man with the worlds highest IQ that Charlie had interviewed) about what’s going on in South Korea for Charlie.

I don’t expect to see this in mainstream media.

I am shocked his reach is that far.

Hope to see this in more places.

‘View from my office’

Tim T. says:

Naturalization Ceremony Saturday at the Ballpark. God Bless America.

Jay needs a new roof and advice from readers after his father died in June

— Jay writes:

Loyal screencaps and outkick reader. Need some help.



First time home owner and I just found out I need a new roof. Had a couple of quotes and frankly I’m stunned. Not real sure what I should be looking for. Both contractors reminded me of time share salesman. Not a good feeling. With these kind of numbers (I live in South Carolina) I need to be confident in my decision.



My dad died early in June so I don’t have anyone’s brain to pick. I’m very worried about getting fleeced. After choking on the last quote I decided to take a step back and consider what options are available to me.

Do you think the SC community might be able to help guide me? I believe in the collective wisdom of the community. I need an A-Z tutoring session as soon as possible.

Kinsey:

I'm going to put this on the Screencaps Facebook Group Page to see what the readers over there think. Someone will have bullet points for you, Jay. Hang tight.

Has Mike T. in Idaho outdone himself this time with an even better tomato than his past perfect tomatoes?

— Mike T. says this tomato was an ‘11’:

###################

And with that, let's get moving with the final week of summer. That's right, it's STILL summer. Let's finish strong and then get the flannel out.

Go have a great week of work.

