Sofia Vergara Got Stuffed Into A Rather Revealing Christmas Dress, Olbermann Melts Down & LeBron's Minus-33

Plus: Did you get a 1/4 zip for Christmas? If so, welcome to the 1/4 zip club

Christmas 2025 by the numbers

1 — ¼ zip from Mrs. Screencaps; the kids went nuts as I opened the gift because they've been hearing all about the ¼ zip drama that has engulfed this column over the last week.

1 — nap, but it was very brief. I'm talking like 10 minutes.

30 — packs of baseball, basketball and football cards for the kids & they loved every minute of ripping them open and trying to say names.

1 — Cooper Flagg silver border Topps card for Screencaps Jr. that peaked his interest.

1 — Shedeur Sanders Panini oversized Mosaic card that I need Screencaps Jr. to get out of the house ASAP.

2 — Dogs that tore up every piece of wrapping paper that they could get their mouths on.

6 — Turnovers from the Lions. I saw all of them. Talk about a humbling way to end the NFL season. I had to sit there and watch my final hope for the 2026 playoffs go down like that. It hurt.

10 — Costco shrimp. I probably could've crushed 20. When you live in NW Ohio, the best shrimp you're getting for Christmas are from Costco. Save the ‘I went out and caught my own Gulf shrimp on Christmas Eve’ emails.

1 — set of watery eyes from Screencaps the III when he couldn't beat Screencaps Jr. in his new Nintendo game called ‘Arms' where fighters battle with long arms — or hair extensions. Screencaps Jr. was fighting with some chick with hair extensions that baffled Screencaps the III. Eventually, after digging deep, he started knocking out the hoochie and Screencaps Jr. started taking Ls.

0 — social media posts from me. That was a heavenly holiday. Sorry, if you sent me some sort of holiday message and I didn't reply. I need to unplug now and then.

— Jon in Laurens, SC emails:

It's been a while since I emailed, but I'm still a loyal daily reader of Screencaps! My wife showed me this instagram post today with this guy talking about all the amazing attributes of 1/4 zips. I thought it would be a great addition to the 1/4 zip banter going on this week on Screencaps.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRz_5GOAToI/?igsh=d3pwdGJnbDVyZjQw

Thanks for your dedication to making the Screencaps community great!

— Wes in Texas shares some Christmas perspective:

Merry Christmas, Joe! I had a realization this morning after failing to successfully assemble a present from Santa for my 4 year old son at 11 PM last night. All of the effort, money, and stress that go into Christmas…the pain that it is to put lights on the house, the visits to Santa, the multiple parties to attend, the gift wrapping, the last minute trips to the grocery store and Target before they close on Christmas Eve, everything involved with being Santa himself….all of it is worth it.

Late last night, putting my son to bed, I gave him a hug and in the tiniest voice, unsolicited, he said "Merry Christmas, Daddy."

That’s why we do it. Thanks for curating one of the most entertaining corners of the internet. Merry Christmas!

— K-Dubs in MA emails:

Merry merry. I didn’t ask Santa for any 3/4 but he always knows and delivered 3!

I like the Golden Bear one the most! Screw Canoe Kirk…(merry Christmas tho, CK!)

— Tim T. on stocking stuffers:

Stockings are a big deal in the Tim T's house At Christmas. We keep the costs on the low side but we do try to be creative. The gifts seem to naturally break on gender lines. Everyone loves gadgets so the ladies get things like loofa gloves, bath bombs or moisturizing masks and things that smell good like travel size body wash. Also warm socks.



Guys get gadgets like multitools, backscratchers and for this seasons gift, every guy from age 2 to 38 got a flashlight and played with them all night. Hot sauce -Tabasco makes a mini bottle in a box. Also Meat! Think human dog snacks like jerky bites or Slim Jims.



Everyone gets candy but do find out their favorite candy is-no Hershey dump.



P.S. If Cupid does happen to smile upon Ridge and X-Canuck's Daughter, I am an Ordained Minister and hereby offer my services.

— Kirk B. in Duluth, MN shows off his present:

I've officially joined the 1/4 Zips Nation

Thanks to my Sister In Law Christine from Arizona for Christmas

She's a huge Arizona Wildcats Fan no matter the sport

— Phil from Virginia emails:

Two of 'em and American Honey. The cat was already here.

— Drew in Katy, TX's wife is anti-¼ zips:

https://www.wsj.com/buyside/style/clothing/best-mens-quarter-zip-pullovers?mod=wsj_hp_buyside_pos3

It appears that the WSJ re-posted this based on the date, but I’m sending this just for you Joe. Merry Christmas !

As for me, the wife says "No!" to quarter zips. Don’t need them anyway in South Texas. I started a fire in the fire pit this morning so that anyone who gets too cold in the AC this Christmas Day can go outside and warm up.

And thanks to Richard in SC for correcting my mental typo on "A Country Boy Can Survive" ! Can’t believe that I did that, I was looking at the lyrics including the singer / songwriter.

Christmas morning visitor

— Myron lives WAY UP in the UP of Michigan:

Hey Joe I know you don't normally do animals but we had a Piliated Woodpecker as a early morning visitor.

Eligible bachelor Ridge from Iowa answers some questions that X-Canuck might have before he hands over Ridge's resume to his daughter who is having trouble meeting young Millennials or Gen Zs

— Ridge from Iowa checked in on Christmas Day. This Gen Z means business:

My father told me that apparently some screencap readers have questions regarding my opinion on certain things which are important to them, Dale Earnhardt Sr. was before my time, His son was my favorite driver growing up and to this day 88 is my favorite number. I do in fact mow my Lawn on Thursdays. As for Chili, whatever mom makes is the best.

On the subject of quarter zips I think they are quite cool despite the fact I have yet to find a safety vest quarter zip yet. Hopefully this will pass Screencaps readers approval.

Kinsey:

I'll tell you what, Ridge could be a breakout star of 2026 if he keeps sending in these emails. He's 25, mows his own property, has a steady job, loves the Earnhardt family, goes to the gym, doesn't have a problem with ¼ zips.

We have ourselves a star in the making.

Christmas MEAT

— Chili in Huntington Beach (you guys would be shocked by how many Screencaps readers come to me from Huntington Beach; yes, I know the political makeup of Huntington Beach readers, but, still, there's a heavy concentration of readers from that city) writes:

Slow cooking a 9lb prime rib on the Traeger.

— Hunter's MEAT:

Merry Christmas.

I finally got my situation figured out in order to use the Traeger. It's been a struggle.

A Christmas tradition since I bought it is Rib Roast.

This one was a little closer to Medium, but I can make it work

It's 2025 & we're still getting these segments from MSNBC

What's Mike T. eating for lunch today in Spain?

— Mike T. says this is a shrimp tortilla:

That is it for this day after Christmas with many of you sitting there doing nothing. I need to get on the road to Dayton for more family Christmas action. We'll do about 300 miles today on the road and then it's back home later tonight where I will spend the evening in the man cave. It's time. I need it.

Have a great day and weekend. I'll be back tomorrow morning before going dark for a few days.

Numbers from :

