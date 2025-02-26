Soccer Booster Club President Busted For Misusing Funds On OnlyFans

The booster club president of a high school soccer team in Georgia was arrested last month and is now facing several theft and fraud charges. She is accused of swiping tens of thousands of dollars of the booster club's funds.

According to The Georgia Virtue, Susan Nelson, 44, used some of the more than $81,000 that went missing from the Richmond Hill High School soccer booster club to pay for things like cell phone bills and OnlyFans subscriptions.

Days after her January 30 arrest for allegedly misusing the funds from the Richmond Hill Wild Kicks Booster Club, she was hit with seven felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Part of the shenanigans that law enforcement says Nelson was involved in, according to the local news outlet, was sending PayPal transactions to her own business, Sweet Grace Marketing, LLC, and transferring money to a personal bank account.

She's also been accused of trying to disguise some of the transfer activities and changing the name of the booster club's account to her own.

This isn’t this booster club president's first taste of alleged fraud

The Richmond Hill Police claim that Nelson was making arrangements to leave town. She reportedly put her home up for sale and changed her appearance prior to her arrest. This prompted a denial of her bond.

According to the Daily Mail, Nelson has a history of fraud. Last year she confessed to keeping $10,000 that was raised for the family of Mica Miller. Miller was a South Carolina woman who was found dead in a park of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nelson allegedly used the money to buy booze, pay her mortgage and buy groceries. There were also reports that she had hired prostitutes, which she denied.

If she gets into another position where she ends up handling money for a fundraiser or booster club, or anything remotely close to that, it's on them.

You could argue that being busted for misusing funds once is enough to disqualify you from holding the position of booster club president.

The silver lining, if there is one and if you want to call it that, is she did support small businesses. That doesn’t excuse what she's allegedly done here, but it should be taken into consideration.