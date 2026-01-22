Snow White Leads Way For Most Razzie Awards, Including Worst Film of 2025

Disney’s 2025 live-action remake of "Snow White" is tied for the most nominations for this year’s Razzie Awards, the annual parody ceremony honoring the worst major films of the year.

"Snow White" received six Razzie nominations in total, including Worst Picture. The only other film to match that total is the critically derided "War of the Worlds," starring Ice Cube.

The Worst Picture category also includes "Hurry Up Tomorrow," "Star Trek: Section 31," and "The Electric State," which earned three nominations of its own.

Beyond Worst Picture, "Snow White" is also nominated for Worst Remake, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Combo, and Worst Actress.

Not ideal.

For anyone who skipped the remake, OutKick’s Ian Miller provided a recap for your convenience. His assessment was unsparing.

Per Miller:

One of the biggest issues with "Snow White" is how the film looks and feels; it's fake, from start to finish.

There's a heavy reliance on CGI, both in backgrounds, action shots, sets and animals. It's not good CGI. The lighting is awful, switching between overly glowing distance shots, desaturated grayscale, or pushed blues. There are a handful of shots in the entire, one-hour and 40-minute runtime that look to be in a real place.

That's one issue, and there's plenty more. To recount the fact that Rachel Zegler is clearly part-Columbian, a heavy-handed voice-over at the beginning of the film explains that she's not named Snow White because her skin is white as snow, but because she was born during a blizzard. Sure.

The costuming is cheap, lazy, and generally bad. Including the wig they gave Zegler, which makes her, inescapably, look like Lord Farquaad. The dialogue is equally bad; clunky, overwrought, cringe-inducing at times, and undersold by bad performances.

That's another problem. There's not a single stand-out performance in the entire movie. Zegler, though a very talented vocalist who does her best with the songs and additions, is horrible as "Snow White." She has no charm, no warmth, frequently looks confused, like she's ACTING, in capital letters. Her performance in one scene with the Huntsman who's sent to kill her is so bad it's legitimately worthy of the memes it's created.

Further, the film stepped into several controversies before its release.

Prior to release, Zegler publicly criticized the original 1937 classic and posted on social media that Trump supporters and Trump himself should never know peace, followed by an explicit insult.

"May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," adding, "F--- Donald Trump," she wrote.

The comments sparked widespread backlash and alienated a portion of the Disney audience.

Disney also drew criticism over its handling of the Seven Dwarfs. After initially announcing plans to replace them with multiracial, gender-mixed magical creatures, the studio reversed course and used fully computer-animated dwarfs modeled after the original characters. The decision satisfied few critics and added to the perception of a confused production.

Financially, the film was a flop. "Snow White" earned just $205.5 million worldwide against an estimated total cost of roughly $410 million when production and marketing expenses are combined. That places it among Disney’s most significant box office failures of the past decade.

Taken together, the artistic shortcomings, off-screen controversies, and massive financial losses make "Snow White" an entirely deserving nominee for the Razzie Award for Worst Picture.