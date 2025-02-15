Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Music Show Was Wild

Saturday Night Live kicked off their 50th Anniversary special with an unbelievable collaboration of artists on Friday night, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert Special. The concert event aired live on NBC Peacock from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The more than three and a half hour spectacle showcased artists old and new as well as a ton of SNL veterans, celebrities and even some surprise cameos.

By far, one of the biggest highlights on Friday night, however, was when Adam Sandler introduced the surviving members of Nirvana along with Post Malone to play "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which actually sounded pretty damn good.

The lineup went from the best of the new artists to the best of the old school artists, with 78-year-old Cher coming out and stunning the crowd just like old times.

Here she is (actually singing) her classic "If I Could Turn Back Time" as the camera shows various celebrities, including SNL creator Lorne Michaels singing along.

AND THEN THERE WAS THIS…

The description tells you all you need to know:

"Andy Samberg and Lady Gaga segment that featured such classics as ‘Shallow,’ ‘D*ck in a Box,’ and ‘J**z in My Pants,’ and ended with Lorne Michaels elected as the Prime Minister of Canada."

So, yup, that happened…

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer brought back their elder music duet group in which they performed Kendrick Lamar's "Denial Is A River," and "Not Like Us."

SHOUT OUT TO CHEVY CHASE!

The host for the night was Jimmy Fallon, who stopped mid-monologue to give props to the great Chevy Chase to thank him for everything he's done throughout the years.

Other artists included, The B-52's, Miley Cyrus, The White Stripes, The Backstreet Boys and countless others.

The entire SNL 50th Music Homecoming is streaming now on NBC Peacock, while the main festivity will air this Sunday night at 8pm ET.