Smoking Hot Charley Hull Gets A Pump In At The Gym To Stay In Shape, Panini 'Cocks' Card Is A Hit & Cocaine!

Hypothetical Tuesday: Pick one and answer it!

Would you rather have unlimited money but no time to enjoy it, or live a modest life with all the free time in the world? If you could only eat one type of cuisine for the rest of your life, would you choose Italian, Mexican, or Japanese? Would you rather have your dream job but be stuck in a cubicle for 12 hours a day, or have a job you hate but with 12 weeks of vacation days? If you could pick any superpower to use only on the golf course, what would it be—teleporting to your ball, teleporting the golf cart girl to your location, or instant weather control? Which one would you rather hit while the cart girl is watching: Monster drive that catches a speed slot & rolls out to 350 or a 40' putt that you walk in like Tiger at Augusta? If you could go back and tell your younger self one piece of advice about retirement, what would it be? If you had to give up one modern convenience during retirement (e.g., smartphones, the internet, TV), which one would you choose and why? If you could have any mythical creature as a pet, which one would you pick and how would you take care of it? Would you rather fight off an alien invasion with just a bow and arrow or a team of highly-trained squirrels?

Yes, I had the help of ChatGPT on some of these, but I still had to add modifications because AI still isn't as smart as we're led to believe.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Screencaps readers share their thoughts on the Super Bowl

— Chris in KC writes:

I am the guy with the divorced dog saga of driving from Chicago to DC then KC to OKC etc.

Anyway, some thoughts on the Super Bowl.

First, Thank you for opening Screencaps with commentary on what everyone at suburban super bowl parties were scratching their heads at and saying What the F and Why the F! I read what you wrote about the Jay Z/Goodell backroom deal earlier in the weekend and tried to explain it to the crew I was with. So thank you for rehashing in more detail.

Second, hats off to the Eagles! They brought it bigtime and when Pat Mahomes wasn't giving it away they certainly took it from the Chiefs. I suppose the only bright spot is the defense did all it could to contain Barkley to less than 3 yards per attempt...they were just out there too long and on short fields.

Finally, I think the Eagles also put the whole officials in the Chiefs pocket BS to rest. Besides a couple of early questionable calls that went either way the Eagles play basically took the officials out of the game for most part. Let that be a lesson to the whiny teams and fanbases....yes I am talking to you Buffalo and Houston. PLAY BETTER! And don't put your team in a position where the officials have to make a close call. Don't miss PAT's and FGs and 2 pt conversions. And please stop whining about the refs!

Thanks for the time Joe and keep it up!

— First-time emailer Todd writes:

I want an investigation. The Chiefs lost cuz Harrison Butker is Christian and Mahomes is MAGA and the NFL rigged it against Trump. I hope the Eagles don't go to the White House again so Clay can be triggered

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY wonders if Sunday night was scripted:

So thought of this driving to the office this morning. Since I was on the right side of all the conspiracy theories during covid (masks, distancing, Wuhan weapon, vax, etc) I thought i delve into one of my own regarding the Chief's embarrassing effort in the SB.

It's been widely conspirarized (new word alert) that the NFL, along with the refs, were in cahoots to have KC win easily throughout the season and playoffs to get in this year's SB.

Than the game happened.

Hear me out on this one. Could it be possible the NFL paid KC (coaching staff and players) to tank the SB to get everyone off their backs? Then they'll rig it next year for a comeback year? Hollywood scripted.

— Kirk B. has quite a list of thoughts:

It was a great thing watching the Eagles going postal and destroying the Chiefs seeing "Not The GOAT Mahomes" getting run over early and often turning the ball over 3 times a pick six td & the other 2 turnovers results in points scored

Shocking to see them getting shutout by 24 at halftime & 34 late in the 3rd Qtr but the MVP Award should have gone to the Eagles D Sorry Jalen

Top 3 Commercials from SB 59

Totino's Pizza Rolls Alien

Crazy Puffs Little Ceasers Pizza

Flying Eyebrows

Pringles Flying Mustaches

Lady Gaga Pre-Game Performance Out in the open in The French Quarter

Incredible Performance for the people & first responders

NOLA STRONG!!!!!!

Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar put on a good show

Sza a great performance

"Girlfriend Can Sing"

They could have turned the sound up on the microphones so we could hear what they were singing

Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam

All I Can Say Is Wow ,Cool!!! especially in the times we live in

Halftime Show the kept it "Classy" no skimpy outfits no twerking no obscene dancing or language only one beeped out word at the end

Kudos to the NFL for Keeping It Clean

Seemed like the crowd was at least 80% Eagles Fans lots of

"Philly Boo Birds" giving the Chiefs the old "Broad Street Cheer" the whole game "was a beautiful thing" Kansas City players including Travis Swift being shown on the bench looking like someone stole there candy.........priceless

Well football season has come to a close (57 days Til UFL Season 2)

Until then we can look forward to The Super Bowl of Racing Daytona 500 less than 7 days Racing Season Begins

Pitcher's Catcher's & Rookies Report in about 2 more weeks

March Madness right around the corner & the NBA & NHL still going strong

And one last thing before I go

What will be the biggest headline going into the off season will it be????????

Will Aaron Rodgers Retire or will he keep playing & where will he land

The Raiders

The Steelers

The Vikings

The Browns

— Rob M. shares:

Super Bowl- I made it to half time, my work schedule really doesn’t align with me staying up until 10 pm. That being said, I saw all I needed to see in the first half, there was no need to watch the second half, or the half time show. I couldn’t agree more with you on the NFL and Jay-Z, some adults are going to have to step in and put a real half time show up the fan base knows. Are there a lot of Kendrick Lamar fans out there? I have no idea who that guy is, nor do I care about his beef with Drake (Who?) But then again, I’m a 60 year old white guy, why would I know that.

Tay-Tay- Don’t feel special sweetie, Philly fan boos everyone. You are no more special than Santa or the Easter Bunny. One of your twenty handlers should have warned you about that, this way you would have been prepared for what was obviously coming. But then again, who on your team has any knowledge whatsoever about football, I’m guessing no one. Please go away, and take Pfizer Disco Boy with you, please…….

This from the NY Post. "A licensed relationship therapist, meanwhile, told us the loss would "make them stronger" as a couple." Read that again and try not to throw up. This is why we hate them, once again, go away….. Please…..

Nascar season begins, thank God.

"Pitchers and catchers report". Some of the most beautiful words ever spoken…..

If Indy Daryl really wants to get into Kendrick Lamar

— Kyle in Huntington Beach, CA emails:

Daily reader, first time long time, etc. You're a hero to us normies, even the few of us left in California.

Indy Daryl is right, Kendrick Lamar is incredibly talented... but the halftime show was not a good fit for those talents.

I'm not a huge hip-hop guy but the KL album "To Pimp a Butterfly" is quite good and widely regarded as his best work.

If Daryl really wants to do a deep dive, there's an excellent podcast called "Dissect" (#notsponsored) that spent a season analyzing each track on TBAP.

Here's a question for SC Nation, if you're interested: what are y'all listening to these days? Have any new/under-the-radar artists caught your attention?

America, we might have a problem

I had an old-timer coworker during my newspaper days who liked to say he suggested the DON-key diet.

The punchline was something like: "Yeah, keep your ass out of the fridge."

I always remembered that one.

Yes, Jim Tressel will be the next Ohio Governor, if he wants it

If you read into Monday's news, Mike DeWine has hand-selected Jim Tressel as his successor. I don't get too deep into Ohio politics, but I know Tressel's approval rating in pretty high around here.

There are charges that this is a swamp move. There are charges that Tressel is a RINO. There are the typical shots being taken at the guy less than 24 hours after the announcement. Yes, I'm fully aware that Vivek wants the job. Yes, I'm fully aware that Dave Yost wants the job. Yes, I know that Trump ultimately will get the decision on who wins the job.

You guys can argue the inside politics all you want on Twitter. All I know is that this guy's name anywhere near a voting booth is going to get a positive reaction from voters in this state.

Let's see how this plays out.

Now, here's some Big Daddy Government legislation that I can support no matter which side of the aisle is presenting it

This might be the best non-partisan bill in the history of politics.

Save the emails. I know you haven't been to a movie in 20 years, and you wouldn't have any idea how long the trailers are these days. You're in luck. People on the Internet have been timing the trailers and we're up to a whopping 28 minutes at one AMC.

Keep in mind, The Brutalist clocks in at 3 hours and 35 minutes long. Add in the 28 minutes of trailers, and you're up to FOUR HOURS sitting in a movie theater.

Help us, Big Daddy Government!

Focaccia hot spot in Bari, Italy

— Mike T. knows you want to see food:

Now, let's go to the pork store. Mike T. says you can get a pork sandwich or slices to go.

Would you like a Bloody Mary with that seafood spread?

— Glyn C. checks in:

#######################

That's all for this Tuesday morning. You should have plenty to think about from this edition while going through the motions at work.

Let's go get after it.

