Smokin' Charley Hull Impresses The Internet With Her Christmas Workout

Charley Hull might be the cig-smoking John Daly of women's golf, but that doesn't mean she's smashing draft beers and sleeping until Noon over the Christmas holiday.

The world's No. 10 ranked female golfer in the world fired up Instagram on Christmas Day to show the world that she's more than a cig-puffing golfer who has let herself go. On Instagram, the Brit asked her fans if they could handle the gym regimen she hammered on the holiday.

Not surprisingly, most degenerates who follow Charley not only couldn't translate the workout into common workout terms, most of the degenerates openly admitted they're not finishing much, if any of the workout.

If it came down to smoking cigs as a workout, the reactions clearly would've been different.

Charley Hull's Christmas gym workout:

1-10 cals ski

2 reps double bd thrusters 8-10kg

3 reps double db cleans

3 double db step overs 8-10kg

5 burpee box jump over

6 300m run

7 dball slams 12kg

8 dball over shoulder 12kg

9 press ups

10 row cals

11 wall balls

12 kb swings

"This is your 12 days of Christmas workout. It is exactly like the song. You complete it like this:"

1

2,1

3,2,1

4,3,2,1

5,4,3,2,1

"Etc. until you get all the way through to 12. So it will look like this:"

10 ski cals

2 double db thrusters

10 ski cals

3 double be cleane

2 double db thrusters

10 ski cals

4 double db stepovers

3 cleans

2 thrusters

10 ski cals

Degenerates React To Smokin' Charley Hull's insane Christmas Day gym pump: