Smokin' Charley Hull & Her Hot Friends Get Dressed Up For Christmas Night Out, Dawgs Kid Hates Vols & MEAT!

Teenagers – What the hell is going through their heads?

Imagine my surprise Wednesday afternoon when Screencaps Jr. came home from his winter running program and decided to get a shower. There was nothing out of the ordinary. I heard the shower turn on. Typical.

But, then things took a turn. Screencaps Jr. comes downstairs and goes to get a roll of paper towels. What's up?

"The shower head was aimed out of the shower as I was getting changed and there's some water on the floor," he tells me.

Figuring I better take a look, I climb the stairs and there it is, a sheen of water on the bathroom floor like he's flooding a skating rink.

What in theeeee hell are you doing?

I think that's what came out of my mouth. It was all a blur, but I know the shower was still running. Like normal, Mrs. Screencaps thinks I'm overreacting until she climbs the stairs and lays eyes on the sheen of water. She's officially disturbed. I rush down to get the pool towels to soak up the water.

We were all over it within minutes, but I'd be lying if it didn't scare the hell out of me.

How does it go when the teenagers start driving? Why can't teenagers explain why they left the shower running? Will this get worse? Any solutions?

Are you noticing fewer Christmas lights this year?

I'm starting to think that people hit their breaking points with electric bills based on the number of houses in our town that DO NOT have Christmas lights this year.

The state of youth sports as 2025 ends

Where are we heading? How long until car dealerships start buying high school football players? Will private equity eventually make its way into high school football programs? I still stand by my statement that high schools will eventually get out of sports at the top levels as investors pour in and take the talent.

The private equity bros already own the places where the high schoolers are training. It just makes sense to cut out the high school programs and keep the talent to themselves. Will high schools lease their stadiums to the private equity bros? Form partnerships like Utah just did? It's all coming.

— Mike in TX writes:

Yesterday commenced the State Championship football games for the State of Texas. There are 6 different classifications with two games for each classification. Class 1A Division I & Class 1A Division II are 6 man games. The rest are regular 11 man games.

All games are played at AT&T Stadium, aka Jerry World. Crowds Friday & Saturday will be over 35,000+.

Today one of the matchups is Muenster vs Shiner. If you ever have the opportunity, grab you a Shiner beer. I recommend the Shiner Bock.

Muenster vs Shiner

Cheese vs Beer

All we need are some brats & chips.

Only in Texas!

Merry Christmas!

Gig 'em Aggies!

Go Bucks!

Kinsey:

I'm actually surprised ESPN hasn't created a high school TV package deal that includes a Red Zone-like channel. It's coming, guys. With Netflix, Amazon and YouTube stealing content from ESPN, it's just a matter of time before the Worldwide Leader looks at content options.

Speaking of football, I'm told college football refs are not happy with a certain ref getting a bowl assignment

— Anonymous tells me:

Do you recall Auburn losing to Oklahoma back on 9-20-25? Oklahoma scored a TD on a very controversial play where the refs missed the player hanging out on the sideline. Well, OU won the game by 7 points.

The entire crew was to be punished according to an SEC statement. Just found out the Side Judge (has an S on his stripe shirt) got rewarded with a bowl game. The S was one of the two main culprits for missing that call. We here in the college referee world are shocked by his assignment. Major eff up & still gets an assignment.

I rarely promote my work in Screencaps, but you guys might want to read this one

Owen Hanson was a walk-on tight end on the 2004 national champion USC team. After college, he turned pro in cocaine distribution and ended up moving kilos into Australia. What happens next is straight out of a movie. He ends up having to tell the cartel he lost over $3 million of its money.

Dig in.

Christmas playlist

— Dawgs fan Sam L. reports:

This is a playlist of my fave Christmas songs.



The last few weeks ScreenCaps readers have sent you Friday music links.



Here is mine....



https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjBSXVdcKpoSNZ-FWu-Ez_tabEhg9dR_g&si=RjK7ea6jSoCXMvK_

The Lowe's Ice

— Galen in NC (formerly of Johnson City) writes:

Joe, I had just sent this text today to my new buddy from O-H-I-O who has recently moved to Sunset Beach. He is a newbie part timer at Lowe’s and I just wanted him to tow the company line.

Canoe Kirk gets DESTROYED by a man who owns a Masters ¼ zip!

— Charlie in Oak Island has seen enough out of Canoe Kirk and his nasty behavior over ¼ zips:

Why do have these guys feel the need to virtue signal? Insecure?

Today it's that 1/4 zips are bad (now I'm assuming their all a bunch of fat tubs who can't take one off without their 3rd trimester gut and D cups falling out as their t shirt tries to come off too.....)

-and 4 or so years ago, they were also telling us how you can only cook meat on a blackstone as nothing is as good as that....

-a few years prior to that, they were the bourbon snobs...

-and about 10 years ago, telling anyone who would listen that the only real beer, is the overpriced awful tasting local microbrew

Gimme a break (and my Masters 1/4 zip!!) and get over yourselves!

So what will next years "real guy virtue signaling" be from these rubes?

F ND and F ttun (thanks for the great content from the dirtiest/cheatingest/filthiest program in all of sports...those clowns never disappoint for long....waiting til Sherrone sues them and all kinds of dirt comes out in discovery!)

Kinsey:

Thank you, Charlie. Never forget that Canoe Kirk is a Michigan Man who is reeling from his trash football program proving, yet again, just how trashy it is. I think that's what triggered the ¼ zip rant.

¼ zips and how to build the perfect retro mall

— Greg B. writes:

I never wore 1/4 zips until the wife bought me one from Costco. It's Banana Republic (not that I care) and only $13 (I care). My office is so freaking cold that I am forced to wear multiple layers and the 1/4 zip works nicely. The wife noticed I was wearing it multiple times a week so she picked me up 2 more units (different colors) over the weekend. Not sure why anyone would bad mouth such a functional and warm piece of apparel. Yes, I am (getting) old as evidenced by wardrobe from Costco (not sponsored). Your trip to the mall reminded me of a piece I sent you a couple years back. See below for the retread.

Merry Christmas to you and yours.

Loved the conversation on SC regarding the Hut, which no one will ever out-pizza. Brought back memories of me and my sister fighting over whether we should go with pan (my favorite) or hand-tossed (her preference). Mom and Dad were pretty tight with money so only one pizza per monthly pizza night. Rock-paper-scissors was the ultimate decision-maker. All the nostalgic discussion reminded me of an idea I had a couple years back - The Retro Mall of America.

Shopping Malls are drying up like Lake Mead, and the ones that still exist are more dangerous than cell block six. Us Gen Xers need a place to relive our mis-spent youths and millennials need a place to learn about REAL culture where people actually had to go places to get stuff and talk to others face-to-face. The Retro Mall of America (TRMA from here on out because I'm too lazy to keep typing the phrase) would provide just that. Buying an abandoned mall would be both easy (there are plenty of them - including one in fabulous Springfield, OH) and cheap (in most cases they haven't paid their property taxes in decades and cities are looking for redevelopment so cities are inclined to give old malls away).

TRMA is designed like an amusement park where you have to pay to park and enter. Food and drinks will require a second mortgage. The attractions would be the stores from the 70s and 80s that no longer exist outfitted just the way they were back in the day. In the TRMA, there would be...

Petland with its smell of pine shavings and urine

Camelot music with a Coconuts directly across from it

Fully stocked Sears

Merry-Go-Round with skinny ties and parachute pants

Radio Shack where you were required to give your name, address, and SSN to even enter the store

Video arcade with all working machines ($1 per play due to inflation)

Hickory Farms store with its persistent smell of summer sausage

B Dalton books

KB Toys

and a slew of now defunct eateries including GD Ritzy's, Rax Roast Beef, Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips (maybe those still exist), and more all featuring fares from yesteryear.

What do you think? What stores would you and the SC audience like to see? Perhaps we can start an effort to sell shares to make TRMA a reality and start a GoFundMe to cover the gap. People give away money for worse causes. Shareholders would park for free and get 10% off admission.No cellphones would be permitted. TRMA would rent Polaroids and sell film. Renters keep their pics. Other rules would need to be developed to reduce self-absorption and instant gratification and increase civil human interaction. I'm sure the SC audience could help me here.

So what do you say? Should I get on LegalZoom.com and draw up articles of incorporation?

Kinsey:

A retro mall needs to have a shoe store. I'm thinking a Foot Locker with an actual hardwood court floor right in the middle like the old days (1980s/early 1990s for me). I even seem to remember that the Salem Mall Foot Locker had a scoreboard in the middle of the store.

What does fish & chips look like in Ireland?

Look at the head on that beer!

— Cindy T. shows us:

Cindy also shows us an Irish breakfast:

#######################

That is it for this Thursday morning with the high going to like 50 before we crash down to a single-digit windchill by Friday morning.

I can tell that many of you are starting to fade with Christmas parties raging. IT IS NOT FRIDAY. I need you to finish strong. There's still work to do in 2025.

Let's go have a great day.

