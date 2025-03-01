Smokin' Charley Hull Is On Fire In Singapore, E-L-G-S-E-S License Plate Released & Cybertruck In Vegas Pool

Welcome to March

Let's get the month started with a reminder of the social media options for those of you who want to get involved and meet some of your fellow readers. Remember, I am ENCOURAGING you to send me IG DMs as a form of communication. Please forward interesting things you see floating around Instagram.

One more note from this week: I now have to provide readers with my OutKick work email. It's a company policy. Yes, you can still use my Gmail to communicate. I just can't list it on posts going forward.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

If you thought February was busy around here, March is about to be a similar whirlwind.

I've set March 16-21 for the 2025 OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge. That will be an entire week of brackets, voting, analyzing, deep-thinking and fun as we crown the fifth woke to go into the Woke All-Star Challenge Hall of Fame.

March will also serve as Spring Training for many of our Thursday Night Mowing League participants. I know many of you guys are jonesing to get the mowers out and dialed in. Remember, in past years, Opening Day has been around 4/20.

It will be similar this year.

March is also Spring Break. Yes, I will be on Spring Break this year. It will be the first time in my adult life that I will be on Spring Break. No, I never went on Spring Break in college. We leave on March 21 after I finish the Woke All-Star championship content.

The next 20 days are going to be wild. Let's get after it.

— Rick R. writes:

The Woke Bracket is probably the most entertaining, hilarious and creative piece you have come up with. It’s soooo good because it triggers the libtards and keeps us sane America/ freedom loving folks amused. My picks are;

Mark Cuban-

His take on DEI, race and his Kamaltoe endorsement could get him into the final four.



The entire cast of The View-

What a gaggle of despicable race hustling America hating unf--kables.



Thank you for the daily insights, awesome exchanges and hottt women. What a sight y’all have created. God bless.

— Sean recommends:

Dave Zirin

Kinsey:

That's not nearly a big enough name for the Challenge.

— Scott from Rocky Point, NY suggests:

No particular order but the top of the list are people that are just out there all the time raising their demon voices:

You can weed out politicians and keep the pundits or sports-related people. These people just rub me the wrong way.

Elizabeth Warren

Jasmine Crockett

Margaret Brennan

AOC

Mark Cuban

Rachel Maddow

Dom Lemon

Ilhan Omar

Mark Ruffalo

Chris Hayes

Gregg Popovich

Jane Fonda

John Oliver

Lebron James

Rashida Tlaib

Cori Bush

Michael Moore

Stacy Abrams

Steve Kerr

Kinsey:

Margaret Brennan's name keeps coming up. I think she's worked her way into the field this year. She's had such a strong January and February that it's entirely possible she could go on an Elite 8 run out of the play-in round, if that's where the committee seeds her.

Again, we like to keep politicians out of the Woke Challenge just because there are too many to choose from. It gets overwhelming trying to decide which politician has put in the most work. It's also nauseating.

Tom in Atlanta asks: ‘Who is this in the White House?’

One of you has to be an expert on White House staffers.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

New dad Millennial Jesse responds to all the new dad advice you guys sent in

— Millennial Jesse writes:

Hey Joe,

Good morning,

I just want to say thank you for putting my inquiry out to the community.

Update: our son was born healthy but he’s battling jaundice so he’s in the NICU under a UV lamp. That gave me time to read SCs this morning and holy crap, everyone who has given advice, you guys are awesome! So much great stuff in there. I already saved the page so I can check back in on it days and years from now whenever I’m in a situation that I don’t know what to do.

Again I appreciate all the kind words and great advice. God bless.

Kinsey:

There's more advice, Jesse. These emailers are passionate.

— Mark in Arkansas writes:

My best advice is to cherish every single moment with that little boy! As a Father who has suffered the loss of a child I can attest to the phrase "Life is too short"

— Scott M. says:

Two easy thoughts from a Dad of 4. More perspective than anything else…

Your kids will get better and more fun the older they get. Life keeps getting better.

I know it is way too early… but plan on having more kids! They will magnify your happiness!

— Charlie T. adds:

Few other things I forgot......

-people raised kids for thousands of years without books, how to guides, etc..... it's all common sense. If you baby the F ouf of them, spoil them, etc.....you know what you'll end up with-loser in the basement or some self entitled wussy. It's not easy to say "no", but that is what makes them what they are......don't be the push over!

-What do you remember as a 5 year old? Likely nothing; so keep that in mind when you "making memories"....they'll remember NONE OF IT as a baby. Pretty much same goes for 6 and 7 yr olds.....they'll remember very little, as our memories really start around 8 and up (FYI, as we get older, we forget more and more from our early years....). So keep that in mind when buying shit and planning vacations, birthdays, etc....

-And if their not outside getting dirty, even the diaper years, your failing as a parent, Same goes for discipline, never too early to start.

— Jim from Sylvania, OH hopped into the conversation:

Hey Joe: It’s Jim M. from Sylvania again,... and Jesse's email made me think back to a time 45 years ago when I was in his shoes. I decided that as a new dad I’d simply have to be a perfect human being;…well, that faded into the sunset pretty quickly!

Joe, you hit the micro stuff beautifully off the top of your head;…maybe because you're living it. I'd like to try some of the macro stuff, because I have lived it.

Jesse,... we arrive at each new plateau in life totally unprepared. Time will go quickly over the next 20 years;…quicker than you think, so it’s good that you are querying America’s most insightful readership.

Probably the most important thing you can do for your kids (I assume you’ll have more) is to love their mother. That’s pretty easy right now, but it won’t always be so simple. Two things to remember:

Most problems in marriage arise from self-centeredness.

The only thing you can change in marriage is yourself.

And secondly, much of what you are doing as you raise children is teaching them or transferring to them, a healthy sense of respect for the proper authorities in their life. That starts with respect for the parents, but extends to other areas of life with which Screencaps readers are well familiar, and which you will quickly sense.

Jesse, if you can succeed in these two areas, you’ll be ahead of the game. Godspeed on your journey!

— Mark has a couple of boys and has seen a few things:

GREAT advice from a lot of sources. Jesse: Great job thinking ahead and asking!!!

Two boys: 33 and 31.

Wife was a kindergarten teacher, reading recovery teacher/I was a HS football coach (so knew NOTHING about the littles) What she taught me-Now there were no phones, iPads, etc.

TALK constantly to them. Everything you do, look at them, talk to them and they learn to look back and communicate. Their little brains are buzzing and you need to fill them with conversation, communication. "Do you want some more?" "Here is another spoonful" "You sure seem happy, are you happy now?"

Even when I was watching football and feeding them…"Did you see the LB blitz?" "Let’s see if the guard pulls". Of course they don’t know, but they are observing, they are learning communication.

When you take them to the store. "I’m going to look for Cheerios". "Do you see the Cheerios?" "Look at the color"

READ ALWAYS!!! Teach them what a book is. Teach them to follow words on the page. Teach them to turn the page. Teach them to point at the pictures. Work??? YES…worth it…YES.

The lazy parent way is to stick them in front of a screen because you need a "break". You are better than that. Their brains are tuning to mush!!! NO FREAKING PHONES, IPADS.

Our boys were grown, we took them to a Japanese steakhouse. Two families at another table. One had a bag of books for their one-year-old and mom was going through the books. The girl was pointing, making her sounds and trying to turn the pages. The other family…"Here is a phone, don’t bother us". My wife said to the boys: "Guess which kids will struggle when they get to school?"

You took the time and had fun making them…now make them the best they can be! Use all the great ideas that were shared…congratulations and best of luck!

— Chris, the father of 7-footer Big Cozy, writes in:

For the Jesse asking for some dad advice:



1) a child never died from crying. Let them cry. If you pick them up every time they cry, you are creating a monster. Don't do it!!



2) Remember, you are their father, not their friend. There’s a difference.



3) Make time for you and your wife once or twice a month. Go out without the baby. Your marriage needs it, or you won’t have one. It’s very easy to become parents and forget about your marriage.



4) Joe’s last point is perfect. You can do it. It’s not easy, but raising children is the greatest gift you’ll ever get.

Kinsey:

That's Big Cozy doing work back in January. Look at the touch!

Medical billing advice needed

— Two-Club Invitational veteran Mig in Ohio writes:

Was wondering if you could put this out to the gang and see if I can get any help.

Last month, I received a bill from our local hospital for around $500.00 for services performed 1,227 days ago on 10/20/2021.

The type of service was not listed. Was wondering if any Screen Cap readers were involved in the healthcare billing industry and could give me some practical insight on this issue as I am planning on not paying.

So far I sent a certified letter to their billing department and finance director saying I am not responsible for the debt and they would need to provide documentation that they handled things correctly on their end. I received a call from a person in their finance department who said she would provide such documentation.

The documentation has not been provided and I have received another bill stating I am 60 days past due. Not sure how I am only 60 days past due when the service was allegedly performed 1200 days ago.

Might seem like a lot of work for a $500.00 bill but I have history of similar billing issues from this hospital anytime I am forced to visit. I also have a lot of time on my hands. If there is anyone with some additional advice I would appreciate it.

Appreciate the content.

Kinsey:

Can anyone help Mig?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Sicilian Scooter Gang

Mike T. might be playing a little too loose with that camera. Let's hope the Sicilian Scooter Gang doesn't grab Mike and haul him off to a hideout to conduct an interrogation.

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/02/28/3-01-2025-palermo-sicily/

‘Economic Warning Signs’

— Associate professor of economics Jared P. in Ohio writes:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow's forecast for the first quarter in 2025 is now predicting negative GDP growth. The first quarter is traditionally difficult to forecast and measure and the newest data points the model considers is mostly from January.

However, coming off the heels of two inflation reports that were hotter than anticipated in February (the central bank's preferred inflation measure came in at expectations), there are some cracks appearing in the economy.

Economists will closely watch the February jobs report on March 7th to see if the labor market is weakening as well. Stay tuned!

I had a red one from 1986 that I bought for $500 or something very low like that because I had very little money to spend on a car

It was about the only two-seater I could afford in high school. I remember it was a four-speed and great on gas. I also remember blowing the motor by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, OH. My dreams of owning a piece of automotive history in 2025 died that day on the St. Rt. 35 ramp in the middle of downtown Dayton.

For the sunset fans (for the love of God, don't start sending me sunset photos again)

— Lee in Tampa sent me this one:

Is Scott sitting on a goldmine?

— Scott writes:

Came across these and more... figure someone in the community knows their shit in this area. No clue about trading cards other than I understand they're rated. May have already been down this road... but thought of Screencaps as a resource to learn something.

Kinsey:

Look at Scott dumping out 1954 Topps Willie Mays' cards and Ernie Banks rookie cards! I'm no expert here, but Scott has a couple of thousand dollars sitting here. Even in bad shape, that Nolan Ryan 1968 rookie sells for about $1,000.

I wouldn't mind having a few of those cards sitting in a lock box.

Best I can do is the autograph book that my great-grandmother gave me that has autographs of like 20 hall of famers from the 1960s.

Golf gambling games for those guys who are heading out this weekend

— Dave C. recommends:

Vegas is a popular game with foursomes. It keeps all members of the group involved since the combined scores of each two person team are used on each hole. It is an expensive version of low ball/low total.

Here’s how Vegas works: on the par four first hole, team A players shoot four and five. Team B players shoot four and six. Team a wins 45 to 46 and goes up one unit. On the second hole another par four team A post’s a five and a seven while Team B post another four and six this time team B wins by 11 units difference between 46 and 57. After two holes team B leads Team A by 10 units.

Where Vegas gets expensive is when one team scores a birdie. In those cases, the score of the team that loses the hole is reversed. Had the second hole in the example above been a par five team B’s Birdie four would’ve meant the team A’s 57 would be reversed to 75 the difference between 46 and 75 is 29 units a significant difference on one hole.

If a player shoots 10 or more his team’s score gets reversed, even if his partner wins low ball. If one team has a three and a 10 and the other four and six, the scores are 103 to 46. That’s a way to lose a hole and still win money.

I’ve played this game with our weekly foursome and we would switch teams every six holes. (Handicaps mean nothing, and are never used). Trust me when I say you can make a lot of money in this game and you can also lose a lot. You can also add an eagle into the mix which we did by giving $25 each to any player making an eagle, and $100 each to anyone making a hole in one. Unfortunately, we have never had to pay anyone $100.

The new Led Zeppelin movie

— Kirk B. went to the theater:

On Tuesday I went to the Tuesday $6.00 Movies and saw "Being Led Zeppelin" Biopic It Had Lots Of There Greatest Songs from there first two albums.

Lots of live concert footage from 1968-1969 early footage from Led Zeppelin Members playing there first televised concert the crowds reaction to hard rock & roll PRICELESS.

John Paul Jones Jimmy Page John Bonham & Robert Plant from there early starts in there musical journey.

They interviewed the three surviving members during the film and for the first time they aired audio recording of John Bonham's only interview.

The movie ended after 1969 & there successful second album.

I'm hoping for a sequel to cover from 1970 til the death of John Bonham in 1980.

For all you old rockers, children of the early 60's & 70's this is a movie that is a must see take your kids and grandkids it's a movie for teens up to grandparents GO & SEE IT I felt right at home because the theater patrons were the same age as myself Grandparents Parents Aunts & Uncles even some brought there young teenagers.

################

That is a packed edition for a Saturday, especially when it's March 1. I don't want you guys to expect this type of LOADED Saturday edition in June when I'm out in the yard sucking down fresh air. Not happening. Enjoy these long editions now.

I have to put in a few more hours of work for OutKick this morning and then it's off to have a weekend.

Have a great one.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :