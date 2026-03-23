Smokin' Charley Hull Celebrates 30th Birthday With A Content Barrage, John Daly Falls In Mexico & Hot Dogs!

Golfer Charley Hull is officially in her 30s. She might've given up smoking, but she hasn't given up the gym.

Survive and advance: I made it to the Sweet 16, but now I'm in a spot where I can either make a BOLD move, or sit back & pray for the leaders to flame out

And then there were 156 survivors. Now things get interesting for the March Madness survivor pool that my buddy Ballystar talked me into paying for 20 minutes before the tournament kicked off on Thursday.

Now here I am one of 156 standing after 375 started the tournament. Ballystar tells me if we all split the pot right now, we'd all get $95.

That's not happening. I'm told it's winner takes all. It will go to a tiebreaker, if needed that will be determined by seeds used. The higher the total of seeds used, the better.

That brings me to Thursday night. Do I make a bold move and take Iowa against Nebraska? I'm at 24 seeds used. The leader is at 32.

Can Iowa win this game? Or do I hope that the guys at the top of the leaderboard make a bad pick?

This is my first survivor pool experience. You guys tell me how to play this. I'm leaning towards this bold play as my only way to win it all.

— Tom T. says:

Holy macaroni !! That talking basketball freaked me out… I thought I got a hold of some baaaaad stuff. I have the real back story: that thing is a secret side effect of GL-P … Barkley left it in the executive washroom last week, and it impressed Seth Davis with it’s knowledge of the 1-3-1 defense.

Kinsey:

I hear you. I was at a neighborhood basement gathering when the talking basketball segment aired. It felt like I'd had one too many.

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Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Reminder: Wednesday is OPENING DAY

If you didn't see my video on Friday, you might want to watch it to get ready for the ABS Challenge era that will make its official debut on Wednesday.

Jen Pawol, the DEI umpire hire, was totally shown up by ABS last week. I address why she could be a candidate for multiple challenges per game.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

How have you guys been enjoying the women's NCAA basketball tournament?

— Jeff E. asks:

I saw ESPN schedule this morning. One had Women’s NCAA basketball, the other station had cornhole.



How do you check ratings? I’m sincerely curious. I have zero interest in women’s basketball. Am I missing out on something?

Kinsey:

Full disclosure: I've watched about three seconds of the women's tournament because YouTubeTV tricked me. I saw like Michigan State or some logo of a team that's playing in the men's tournament and I clicked on the game only to find out it's the women's tournament. No thanks. You need to contact Bobby Burack about TV ratings. There are certain guys on the Internet who really get excited over that sort of thing. I don't unless it's ratings for Steve B. in Grand Junction's Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel. Then I care about ratings.

Spud Run Golf Course

— Justin in Sherwood Park, Alberta emails:

I’m sure you’ve heard of Spud Run - it’s a backyard golf course out by you in OH. I think it’d be a great weekend trip for you & your buddies (would make for a really great story for SC, plus the guy has great stripes in the fairway).



Keep pumping out the awesome content.



P.s. still cold as balls up here: snowy & -8F later this week.

Kinsey:

I'd never heard of Spud Run. I'm surprised it hasn't been on my timeline. Maybe it has and I didn't realize it. Spud Run is three hours south of where I live. Not exactly in the area, but I've driven further for weekend golf. 2026 is completely booked solid. I just checked the website. The tee box view on No. 6 looks amazing. 8 is a great view too. What a beautiful piece of property. I'm now following this channel on YouTube.

People who can't park a car

— Rick in Cumming, Georgia IS BACK:

Love the Daily Screencaps - truly an awesome read each day…great work. This is only the second time I have emailed you. The first was to tell my tale of going to China in 1998 to close a business deal - only to find that Finish Line entailed taking on the Red Army (our actual client) in a nightly drinking competition for 2 weeks straight. Seemed like a lifetime ago. Today’s column has triggered my second outreach thanks to Scott in Rocky Point sharing his awesome Jackhole Parking Award PDF. Reading that made me laugh, shake my head at what drivers can do…..and….took me back to 1986 as a student living on the Georgia Tech campus. Unfortunately, I must admit…I was on the Jackhole side of that equation back then.

Attached you will find a PDF copy of the note a fellow student wrote on a torn quarter of notebook paper in ballpoint pen and placed on my windshield. I still have the original safely stored away.

I always thought there would be point in time where if this note got out into the wild, it would act like a huge magnet and the anonymous author of this work of art would step into the limelight. I would love to know who he is. What caused this note is that I was late for class and with no parking spaces ANYWHERE, I parked my 1966 Mustang smack across a "motorcycle parking only" area, taking over tons of motorcycle spots in the process.

Went to class, came out and saw this note. I read it right then and there and had a HUGE LOL. Looked around, hoping to see - and apologize to whoever wrote it - but they made their point and poof, they were gone. For the next several weeks, I showed it to all my friends, classmates, professors, family - anyone and everyone. Everyone thought it was awesome for the same reason: they imagined a motorcycle-riding, backpack-wearing, pocket-protector nerd genius Georgia Tech engineer getting so hot about my Jackhole parking choice that he tore open his notebook pad, ripped off a corner, wrote this gem, secured it to my windshield and zoomed off on his motorcycle across campus and into history 40 years ago this upcoming Fall.

With any luck, he enjoys Screencaps each day and will see his handiwork in the column. He will write to you to authenticate his masterpiece. Perhaps then, I can finally apologize, coax him into a roadtrip to see Scott in Rocky Point and together, share a few beers while recalling other legendary Jackhole Parking stories.

— Tom T. emails:

Just enjoying the tourney. Emailed a friend this link who had never seen it. I am sure you probably have, but if not, it is worth checking out. Probably 10 years before your time.

Heavy Metal Parking Lot (Judas Priest Concert 1986)

Has winter been better in your area without the Canadians?

— My mom was just complaining yesterday about the Canadians at her park in Largo, Florida. Now comes a note from Eric P., who writes:

1- There is nothing better happening right now than the Canadians not coming to Palm Springs. I booked a tee time at 3pm; teed off at 330; played in under 3 hours.

2- Aim Point is worse than an un-raked bunker. I watched a junior tournament and saw a 10-year-old kid doing it from inside 10 feet on a flat green.. Thanks for the mentorship Keegan.

3- Did I mention how nice it is not having the Canadians in the desert?

4- Please stop calling these NBA pillow fights "Brawls". NBA players would last less than 10 seconds against Alex Ovechkin.

Speaking of Canadians (x-Canadians), look who's BACK!!!!

— X-Canuck is still here. You'll remember him as the reader who was trying to find love, or just a basic relationship, for his daughter, the flight attendant, via Screencaps:

Hi Joe, X-Canuck checking back in here. Saw your call out in the Feb. 25th email so I appreciate the nudge. Been bum up and head down here my practice so way behind in my Outkick reading. Binged through em all and will chime in on a few things.

First off, I did my fatherly duty and passed all of your "leads" on to my daughter for consideration. I told her to at least reach out, maybe exchange an email or a phone call as you never know where a future husband may be hiding. I know she just got promoted to the big airline from the regional and is busy moving, going into a month of training, all that. Up to her. Glad to see Phil Collins Ridge made a connection.

What prompted that whole plea for a good young man was how pathetic so many of the young men are these days. It restored my faith in the younger generation again to see a few of these fine young men reach out. However, I came across this quote from you:

"Hooters is facing bankruptcy as Gen Z men prefer to get stoned at home, gamble on their phones & look at porn while waiting for DoorDash instead"

PURE GOLD! I near spit my coffee out I was laughing so hard. That just sums it up and why so many people wear crocs and pajamas in public, pants half way down their butt and overall lack of ambition.

Leisure Leigh in my home province of Alberta was right, Canada lost hockey gold and that's just life . . . congrats to the USA. Canadian ladies forgot to play a full 60 minutes of hockey right up until the horn sounds, men ran into plexiglass in the US net . . . a hot goalie always wins championships. Shame on the Globe and Mail for such dribble calling these young men monkeys . . . such a lack of professionalism. Just know all of Canada doesn't think like this and this moron does not represent Canada.

LL is also right that Ontario and Quebec run the country because they have the biggest population, swing the vote. Albertans have been upset about it for years and are now taking a firm stand. A number of my relatives are signing up voters to secede from Canada which is different than becoming a 51st State. People are just fed up with subsiding the eastern provinces and they have had enough. What's interesting is the amount of criticism Albertan's are taking for this! Quebec has been trying to do this for years and why the Bloc Quebecois is a national party when they just reside in one province is beyond me. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

Back here in AZ we are hitting temps 19 - 27 degrees F above average while you guys are shoveling snow. Waaaaaayyyyy toooo early for that crap here. But hey, glad Kyler rolling out of town from the worst managed team in the NFL . . . curious to see what they are going to bungle next. Cheering like a mad man for my AZ Wildcats, great first game!

To close out, tell your readers not to panic about the war, stock market, and so on. As a financial advisor for 30 years, I have been through the 2000 tech wreck, 2008 meltdown, 7 different gulf wars, and you know what? American capitalism keeps plugging along. Also remember the S&P 500 was up 26% in 2023, 25% in 2024 and 18% in 2025 so its time to give a bit back, that's the way markets work, trees don't grow to the sky. Trump will declare Iran neutralized soon under the pressure of high gas prices and, a mid-term election in November, a regime change will likely not happen and things will begin to calm down again. Stay the course and rebalance, thats what works long term.

Sorry for being incognito for a bit, tax season underway, practice keeping me busy, i'll keep in touch. Thanks as always for keeping the cause! I am going to write soon about the moral decline of society and its impact . . . we have strayed mightily from the values you espouse and your readers hold dear!

Kinsey:

It sounds like X-Canuk's daughter is still trying to find a man who's ready to act like a responsible adult and not some sports gambling, DoorDash-ordering degenerate loser.

BTW, X-Canuk quickly became a cult hero around Screencaps when he told us all about his daughter. The text group was fascinated by the whole thing, but, as you can tell, X-Canuk will leave no stone unturned. The guy is going to battle for his daughter like a dad should.

It's great to see.

The grass is exploding

— Bob in Cincy says:

Weather is great. Grass is knee high. It’s time!!

#####################

That's it for this Monday morning. I go on vacation later this week. Trust me, it's going to be a hard week to get through, but I will do my best. I promise to not let up.

Let's get after it.

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