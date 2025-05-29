Intense Preview Released For Dark Crime Thriller, Features Major Star: WATCH

Apple TV's new show "Smoke" looks like it's going to be outstanding.

Basic info (via Apple):

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: Inspired by true events, "Smoke" follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Rafe Spall and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Creator: Dennis Lehane

Premiere date: June 17

Apple releases intense "Smoke" trailer.

Apple has a long history of creating great shows. Its catalog is outstanding. "Masters of the Air" is one that quickly comes to mind.

Well, it looks like "Smoke" might be the streaming giant's latest gritty, dark drama, judging from the preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how good does "Smoke" look after getting a chance to watch the first preview? I think it looks very intriguing.

Taron Egerton also has some history with Apple TV+, and a track record of success. He was the star of the mystery thriller "Black Bird" with Paul Walter Hauser.

That series was one of the best shows I've seen over the past several years. It's 100 percent worth checking out if you've never seen it before.

Now, he's returning to Apple to run it back, and it appears he might have another monster hit on his hands.

It's important to note that "Smoke" is based on the popular podcast "Firebug." If you want the series ruined, you can go look it up. As someone who enjoys going into new series completely dark, I will not be doing that.

However, that's a choice you have to make on your own.

You can catch "Smoke" starting June 27. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.