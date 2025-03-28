Will Smith Brings Up Chris Rock Slap In First Album Release In 20 Years

It's been over two decades since Will Smith told us all he was "Gettin Jiggy With It," and now the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star is back with his first album in two decades.

This time, however, things are a lot different. Smith, notably, has not been in nearly as many hits as he was back then, with Independence Day, Men In Black and Wild Wild West all becoming box office successes (Independence Day is still one of the best movies of all-time if we're being honest). Smith also dealt with national embarrassment when he went up to Chris Rock and slapped him right across the mouth in what was an unscripted and unfunny moment on Smith's part.

"I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that s–t because he’s Black," Smith raps on the first track of his newly released "Based On A True Story" album. "Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth."

WILL SMITH RAPS ABOUT HIS CHRIS ROCK OSCARS SLAP

As everyone knows, Will Smith went on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped the heck out of the night's host, Chris Rock, right across the face before sitting down and saying "Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!" Chris Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which was due to a condition called alopecia.

As much as Will Smith claims he wants to move on from that embarrassing slap heard around the world, he also addresses it in his new album, making it that much more cringe and appearing as if he's desperate for attention and relevancy. Someone might want to inform Smith that he never had to return his Oscar either.

In fact, Smith addresses his infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars multiple times throughout the album, in which he declares that he was also canceled. Silly WIlly, don't you know that it's 2025 and nobody gets canceled anymore?

"Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my s–t still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated," Will says in reference to the fact that as part of his punishment, he is currently serving a 10-year ban from the Motion Picture Academy.

SMITH'S NEW ALBUM HAS SOME GOOD MOMENTS

Make no mistake about it, this is Will Smith trying to get back into the conversation in true "hardo" fashion, as it's the first time in 37 years that Will Smith curses on his album, and he does so a lot.

In the end, though, the album actually isn't THAT bad. Will Smith, back with DJ Jazzy Jeff on some tracks, will definitely bring you some early '90s, riding around with the top-down good vibes and beats.

Just try not to pay attention to the lyrics.

