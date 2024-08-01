Intense Trailer Released For Psychological Thriller With Loaded Cast: WATCH

"Slingshot" looks like it might have some potential.

The plot of the psychological thriller movie with Casey Affleck and Laurence Fishburne is described as, "An astronaut struggles to maintain his grip on reality during a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn's moon, Titan."

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, just wait until you give the trailer a watch. It looks like it's going to mess with your mind.

Fire it up below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trailer for "Slingshot" released.

What do we all think about the preview? It looks like there's a lot of potential for a fun movie, and the cast has some serious talent.

Fishburne is a great actor, and Casey Affleck is one of the most underrated men in entertainment. His brother Ben Affleck gets way more attention, but make no mistake about it, Casey is more talented.

He manages to steal the show in every single movie he's in.

Now, he has a movie coming out about a man on a mission to Saturn's moon Titan, and it looks like the main character might be losing his mind on the way.

What are the odds Fishburne's character isn't even real? What are the odds it's all in Affleck's character's mind? Seems like that's a very likely outcome.

I have no inside knowledge of the plot. I'm just throwing that out there from the trailer.

"Slingshot" arrives August 30th, and it'll definitely be on my list of films to check out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.