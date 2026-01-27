Slate Writer Suggests JD Vance Got Wife Pregnant to Quash Erika Kirk Rumors

In one of the lowest points in the publication’s recent history, Slate published an article over the weekend entitled "Well, That Is One Way for J.D. and Usha Vance to Respond to the Erika Kirk Divorce Rumors."

The author, a peculiar woman named Heather Schwedel, suggested that J.D. and Usha Vance had a fourth child to quash rumors that the vice president would leave his wife for Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.

For background, fringe members of the Left floated a theory after Kirk’s murder that Vance would leave his wife because she is Indian-American in favor of a white woman.

Here is former MSNBC host Joy Reid attempting to give validity to the theory last month.

"Wouldn’t it be the most perfect fairytale, MAGA fairytale, if Vance finally sees the light that he needs a white queen instead of this brown Hindu?" Reid asked. "I’m not saying that’s happening. Or maybe that Usha’s not even in on it. They can’t have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the brown Hindu wife. They’re also Christian nationalists. That ain’t going to work."

The idea stems from a brief hug Vance and Kirk shared on stage last year.

Here is how Schwedel framed the story.

"As the highly educated daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha not only doesn’t burnish Vance’s MAGA credentials, she undermines them. When reports of a possible divorce on the horizon began to swirl in November, it wasn’t altogether surprising. Reckoning with all those contradictions was inevitable, right?"

Interestingly, the vice president and his wife appear to have one of the few normal relationships in Washington, D.C. If there were ever a political couple or former first couple to speculate over, it would not be them.

Just saying…

Schwedel had more to add:

"In lieu of trading in his wife for a paler model, Vance has found another way to prove himself a good shepherd of the MAGA faithful. He and Usha are expecting a fourth child in July, they announced this week.

"For all we know, there was never any trouble in their marriage, and the cognitive dissonance is pure projection. But it does make a kind of sick sense that if Vance can’t have a white wife standing next to him as he clearly looks toward the 2028 presidential election, the next best thing is a pregnant one."

Truthfully, the article is so reckless and gross that it reflects more poorly on Slate than on Heather Schwedel herself. How did the publication allow this to run?

Imagine the response if a right-leaning outlet accused a black Democratic politician of having a baby to squash rumors that he wanted to leave his wife for another woman.

Actually, there is no need to imagine.

Here is Heather Schwedel complaining about people suggesting Barack Obama could leave his wife for Jennifer Aniston.

These people are real scumbags.

Neither the White House, the Vances, nor Schwedel responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.