Skyler Simpson Is A Cowboys Cheerleader For Halloween, Xandra Pohl Enjoys Fall In Miami & The Grills Are Hot

On to New York

Everyone knows that a series doesn't officially begin until a road team wins a game. So, as the World Series heads to New York for the next three games with the Dodgers up 2-0, it hasn’t officially begun.

While I'll never forgive Aaron Boone for blowing Game 1, we're not looking backwards. The Yankees are in the World Series having had to overcome his idiotic managing all season.

If the Yankees want a ring, they'll have to do it again. As long as Boone is the manager, that will continue. They'll also have to wake the phony regular season "Captain" up as well.

Aaron Judge is going to have to hit. Given his performance in the postseason throughout his career, I'm not confident that he'll do that.

It might be up to Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton, who have carried the Yankees this postseason, to get the job done. Game 3 will show us a lot.

If the rest of the lineup continues not to show up, like in Game 2, the series is over. If Judge is an automatic out in the three hole, it's over.

He has to hit the breaking ball in the zone and layoff the ones out of the zone. And Boone will never do it, but Judge should be moved down in the lineup.

Another thing to keep an eye on as the series moves to New York is Shohei Ohtani's left shoulder. He hurt it late in Game 2 as he was being thrown out trying to steal second.

He hasn’t done much for the Dodgers in his first World Series, except maybe help Boone decide to make the call for Nestor Cortes instead of the absolute filth that is Tim Hill.

I take that back. Ohtani did ground out weakly to shortstop at an elite level. I mean, why else did we see several replays of a ground out?

Anyway, according to Dave Roberts, Ohtani suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder . He'll undergo further testing today.

Ohio State and Penn State both hold on

Thankfully, a disappointing Game 2 performance by the Yankees wasn't the only thing on yesterday. There was, of course, a ton of college football.

However, that was almost ruined for me as well, when Penn State forgot they were the No. 3 ranked team in the country and was losing at halftime to Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions picked up in the second half and left Madison with a 28-13 win. They weren’t alone in a disappointing performance before a huge game next weekend.

Their opponent next Saturday, No. 4 Ohio State, didn't play lights out football either. The Buckeyes ultimately held off Nebraska for a 21-17 win, albeit an ugly one.

That sets the stage for one of the biggest games of the season in Happy Valley. Hopefully, both teams show up ready for that one.

Despite Ohio State and Penn State not putting up their best performances, it was overall a decent weekend of college football, especially for No. 14 Texas A&M and anyone who enjoys No. 8 LSU losing.

The Tigers had a 17-7 lead at halftime over A&M in College Station. All they had to do was finish in the second half, and they blew it.

They scored just six points in the entire half while allowing the Aggies to drop 31 on them. Losing a game like that has to make for a long week.

Was this guy partying too hard?

Bacon wrapped donuts: criminal or not?

I always see these kinds of food combinations and ask myself if the person putting them together should be jailed. I can't tell if it's awesome, and if they're geniuses, or if they should spend a couple of days locked up thinking about what they've done.

Bacon is awesome. Glazed donuts are awesome. Awesome plus awesome likely leads to even more awesome, although I'm not the best person to go to for solving any kind of equation.

Is there such a thing as something being too awesome? Is that where the criminal charges come in? I don’t know, I've never tried donuts wrapped in bacon.

If you have or have tried anything equally as criminal, let me know. I want to like these kinds of mashups, if you will, but I haven’t been able to bring myself to even try them.

At the end of the day, that's on me.

Chicken 🐣

- Tony writes:

Good morning SeanJo

After a couple of weeks off (ish, I grilled some burgers but didn't take pics), I was back on the grill last night. I found a Cilantro Lime Garlic marinade that looked interesting, so I tried it on some chicken breasts last night. It was a tad sweeter than I expected but had very good flavor.

I also had some tenderloins that needed to be cooked, so I seasoned them with some Adobo and marinated them in Mojo before tossing them on the grill. My wife is Cuban, so I make a pretty mean Cubano sandwich; and these will get used for that later this week.

Keep up the good work!!

Tony

Grilling shirt

- Tony writes:

I can't believe I forgot to send you this...

SeanJo

Hey Tony, glad to see you're still hitting the grill. I was starting to think we were going to see a drop-off in grilling content. It's good to see the year round guys still going strong.

The chicken looks great. Also, an awesome grilling shirt. The American flag headband is a nice touch. It really brings the whole thing together if you ask me.

I don’t have a grilling shirt, but I may have to look into getting one after seeing this.

Anyone else have a grilling shirt? sean.joseph@outkick.com

Grilling

John from SD writes:

Pork butt: double wrapped in foil after being seasoned and seared on the grill, transferred to the oven for four hours at 250-275, shredded/separated once removed (super tender) from oven. Serve with seasoned black beans with and/or corn tortillas. Enjoy!

Another great day of college football! Close one for the Buckeyes, they better start being concerned. Always good to see red face BK/LSU lose.

Thanks for your Sunday editions.

SeanJo

Now that's some super tender pork butt. It looks great John.

I agree with you on the college football too. Ohio State should be concerned and watching Brian Kelly and LSU lose a first half lead like that is a lot of fun.

Next week's Ohio State-Penn State game is going to be great, especially when Penn State hands them their second loss of the season.

If you are team year round grilling, fire those grills up and send the content my way or send whatever else you'd like for that matter, the inbox is open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Things You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :