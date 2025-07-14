Proud Parents Invested In Content Creator Daughter's Career & Are Now Being Rewarded With $18k A Month Returns

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae is taking care of her parents after they invested in her career early on.

It's amazing what you can accomplish with people who believe in you and offer up their support when you need it most. Mix in that belief and support with hard work, and you could wake up one day raking in six-figures every month.

A 21-year-old content creator by the name of Skylar Mae is the perfect example of this. When she decided to quit studying to be a dental nurse and dive into an X-rated career on OnlyFans, her proud parents had her back.

That support and early investment in their daughter's career paid off for the supportive mom and dad. Their daughter helps out with their medical expenses and gives her parents $18,000 a month.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Buying expensive cars and filling up her bank account with money are nice perks of her job, but Mae isn’t putting in the long hours of content creating for that. She's doing it for her family.

"My dad would work so hard for my family, even with all of his health issues, that it’s nice seeing him take a few days off of work here and there," she told news.com.au.

"Truly what gets me out of bed every day is knowing I’m taking care for them."

Skylar Mae's proud parents are receiving quite the return on their investment in their daughter's career

Her parents didn’t just raise a hard-working daughter who feels the obligation to take care of her parents by covering their medical bills and giving them a monthly allowance, they invested in her content early on.

When her dad found out about her switch from her dental studies to OnlyFans, he was supportive of it immediately. He now proudly has his daughter's stage name tattooed on his arm.

They took that early support a step further and put money into her growing small business. Mae said, "He and my mum even agreed to invest in my account by buying my lingerie."

Mom and dad aren't the only ones in the family who support her career. Grandma is in on it too. She "wanted to be part of the success too and ordered me this cute rhinestone lingerie set from Amazon."

Skylar Mae's family isn’t worried about the stigma attached to her profession. They'll even offer up rides to and from content shoots and check in with her to make sure everything is running smoothly.

They're up on all the lingo, but Mae admits there's a line she doesn’t cross, and she doesn’t share everything with her parents. She said, "I guess maybe I’m a little bit more reserved than them."

Imagine what must be going through the minds of parents not seeing an $18,000 a month return on their investment because they were too selfish to or simply unwilling to invest in their child's dreams.