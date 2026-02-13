Skip Bayless Forms Alliance With Trump Over Olympians Trashing The U.S.

The "unholy alliance" between the king of sports debate and the 47th President is officially the loudest wake-up call in Olympic history.

Skip Bayless has heard enough out of woke Olympians.

The legendary TV talking head announced this week that he's joining forces with President Trump on 2026 Winter Olympians running their mouths about how bad they have it in the U.S.

During a new episode of the "Skip Bayless Show" podcast released this week, Bayless told his wife Ernestine that he's heard enough political opinions from the Olympians.

"I'm with Trump on this," Bayless said confidently. "Look, I've covered lots of Olympics, winter and summer, and this is the unifier. This is to bring the country together. This is a privilege.

"This is an honored stage. This is the ultimate privilege as an American athlete to represent your country in international competition. And you cannot use the stage to express your political views.

"You can use your own social media stage before and after the Olympics to say whatever your heart desires because that's America."

Skip didn't name any names, but there's a good chance he's referencing freeskier Hunter Hess who said he had "mixed emotions" representing the United States at the Winter Games.

"It's a free country, freedom of speech. But when you have that stage and that platform, when you step up on it, you can't sully it," Bayless continued. "You can't tarnish it with your views, pro or con, whether I agree or you agree or disagree or whatever, it doesn't matter.

"You can't taint that stage with your opinion because you are going to polarize people watching. And I don't watch to hear your political opinion. I watch like the Oscars. It's the same."

Skip Bayless also sides with President Trump on Grammys blowhards telling us things like no human is illegal on stolen land

"It's very same thing," Bayless continued. "All those artists, I seek to entertain me to provide escape from politics in real life and real world."

Skip says the same thing goes for sports like it does for actors. Shut up and dribble or shut up and act. Maybe both, if you're a crossover talent.

"I used to get curious with the coach of the team that I loved, the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich. "He would just bully pulpit constantly."

In 2024, Popovich went off on one of his many tirades against Donald Trump. In this particular case, Popovich said Trump's "a small man" and a "pathetic individual." he then went on to question why college-aged voters supported Trump.

For Bayless, this is the nonsense he cannot stand.

"It's a pulpit provided by the fact that his players are winning championships for him and for the fans. And as a Spurs fan, I don't want to hear Pop's bully pulpit opinion just pounded it down my throat because I'm watching to escape."