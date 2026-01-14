Skiers Barely Escape After Triggering Avalanche In Rocky Mountains: WATCH

A heart-stopping video shows skiers and snowboarders narrowly escaping an avalanche they triggered in steep backcountry terrain near Lake Haiyaha in Rocky Mountain National Park.

A group of skiers and snowboarders are lucky to be alive after getting caught in an avalanche in Colorado's high country on Saturday.

The slide occurred in a narrow, steep chute near Lake Haiyaha in Rocky Mountain National Park. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the group was traveling through backcountry terrain when they triggered a wind-slab avalanche and were caught in the slide. One person was briefly buried and injured, while two others escaped unscathed.

"They kind of knew what they were getting into and made a small error in how they were going to manage that terrain," CAIC deputy director Brian Lazar said, via 9News.

WATCH:

According to CAIC, the group voluntarily shared the video for educational purposes and asked to remain anonymous. In a field report submitted to the center, the skiers explained that they entered the terrain with a plan to ski cut — a technique designed to intentionally release unstable snow under controlled conditions.

"We entered this terrain planning to ski cut. We saw cracking while booting to our objective, redirecting the path around slabby areas. We ski cut the upper chute," the group wrote.

The report states that the wind slab they triggered cleared the upper chute and part of the lower run. But problems began when a rider entered untouched snow lower on the slope.

"The 3rd leapfrogged, entering the untouched slope, with the speed from the upper chute," the report said. "It cracked above him with an 8 to 14-inch crown. It caught, carried and briefly buried him."

The rider was able to grab a tree while being swept downslope, which dislocated his shoulder but helped keep him on the surface.

"You can see him getting swept down the slope into the trees, so him getting his board, his feet downhill and board in front of him," Lazar said. "That was smart. He is less vulnerable than if you were headfirst."

As the other two riders moved in to help, another slide was triggered. Despite the close calls, though, everyone made it out OK.

"Spirits were high, we were happy to be at the trailhead; a beer was drank, and we talked about our experience after," the report said.

All's well that ends well, I suppose. Still, that snow is nothing to mess with.

CAIC encourages anyone traveling in the backcountry to review the daily avalanche forecast, carry proper safety equipment and make a clear plan before adventuring into avalanche terrain.

