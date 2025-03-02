Skier Narrowly Avoids Collision With Deer Sprinting Across Slope In New Mexico: WATCH

Deer are known for darting in front of moving cars on the road. But, apparently, you have to watch out for them on the ski slopes, too!

Ski patrol member Kyle Bailey was going down the black diamond slope (named "The Face") at New Mexico's Red River Ski Resort on Feb. 21 when a deer suddenly sprinted across the snow. The animal was on a sure, full-speed collision course with Bailey.

In a video posted to Facebook, helpless onlookers can be heard screaming, "There's a deer! Oh my God!" and "holy sh*t" as the event unfolded.

Fortunately, the highly-skilled skier managed to narrowly avoid colliding with the deer, and even stayed upright and continued on down the mountain as everyone cheered.

WATCH:

"I'm certainly grateful that both the deer and I could walk away unscathed," Bailey wrote in a comment under the video.

Things certainly could have gone a lot worse — and they have before.

In November 2021, a skier named Harlan Collins was enjoying the slopes in Idaho's Sun Valley when a deer darted across one of the trails. Unfortunately, this deer wasn't as lucky as the one in New Mexico. Collins slammed into the animal, killing it instantly.

A viral video shows the aftermath of the accident along with the skier loading the doe's lifeless corpse onto his shoulders to finish the run.

Well, that's not the most conventional way to harvest a deer, but hopefully Collins and his family were eating good that week.

