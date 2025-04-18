Sixth Sense Child Actor Arrested For Disorderly Conduct, Calling Police Nazis

The actor, who once famously told moviegoers that he saw dead people in The Sixth Sense, recently only saw the inside of a jail cell after a number of charges during a confrontation with police officers in which he even called them Nazis.

According to newly released bodycam footage, 37-year-old actor Haley Joel Osment was on quite the bender when he was approached by police for being publicly intoxicated while at a California ski resort earlier this month. In brilliant fashion, Osment even had a GoPro camera on his forehead, to really make sure that the judge and prosecutors got everything he said and did during his public freak out.

OSMENT YELLED ANTI-JEWISH SLURS AT COPS

"I’ve been kidnapped by a f – – king Nazi," Osment screamed while being apprehended by police. He also began yelling that he was being attacked and that the officers were "torturing[him]." All this took place while Osment's pants were falling off because he apparently forgot to put on a belt.

Yikes.

Also, are people still using the whole Trump - Nazi thing? That is so 2000-and-late. Ironically, the last time that Osment was relevant.

Police bodycam footage also showed officers questioning Osment about a white powder residue that was found on a rolled-up $20 bill as well as on one of the ski resort's key cards. "I was decent to you and you, and you are a f***ing k**e, the former child actor yelled while being placed inside the police cruiser.

In response to the bodycam tape being released, Osment told The New York Post that he was "horrified by his behavior," as well as in the "throes of a blackout." He also apologized to the Jewish community for his remarks.

Prosecutors were not impressed, as they moved forward with multiple charges including drug possession, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Hopefully Haley believes what he said in his apology and can get better and stop this nonsense.