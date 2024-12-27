Preview For New Horror Movie Is Pure Nightmare Fuel: WATCH

A new preview is out for "Sinners," and it might send a chill down your spine.

The plot of the movie from Ryan Coogler starring Michael B. Jordan is described as, "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

The horror waiting for them back home?

Vampires (according to unconfirmed rumors and whispers)!

New preview released for "Sinners."

A new preview was released Thursday for the film with Jordan in the starring role, and it's pretty intriguing.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Personally, I think the movie looks pretty solid. As long as it doesn't turn into a woke mess, I think it has a lot of potential.

Fighting vampires in a small rural town in the 1930s sounds like a great plot, and the cast is loaded with talent.

Jordan is joined by Hailee Steinfeld and Omar Benson Miller.

You can catch "Sinners" in theaters starting March 7, 2025. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.