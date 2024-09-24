Unnerving Preview For Supernatural Thriller Promises Dark Ride, Features A-List Cast: TRAILER

The trailer for "Sinners" is out, and it's a wild ride.

The highly-anticipated film from Ryan Coogler stars Michael B. Jordan, and plot details have been kept mostly hidden from the public.

The only plot details that have been made public are as follows:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

"You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home."

What is that greater evil? Whispers on the internet suggest it's vampires, but that's not been confirmed or proven.

Trailer drops for new supernatural thriller with Michael B. Jordan

The trailer for the film dropped Tuesday morning, and it's absolutely wild. It also does a nice job of concealing specific plot details while also making it crystal clear it's going to be a terrifying and unnerving ride.

Check out the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think? I think it looks like a very terrifying and very fun ride from Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. It looks like it's going to be unbelievably unnerving and bone-chilling.

Will it be vampires? Judging from the preview, it seems very possible. Also, the line below is such a great way to hook viewers:

If that doesn't spike your interest, then I'm not sure anything will. It has my interest soaring.

You can catch "Sinners" in theaters starting March 7th. This one is definitely going on my list of movies to see. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.